I Am Maximus wins the Grand National for a second time

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — I am Maximus did it again at the Grand National. For the second time in three…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — I am Maximus did it again at the Grand National.

For the second time in three years, the 10-year-old horse won the storied British jumps race at Aintree on Saturday.

Ridden again by Paul Townend, also the jockey in the 2024 win, they were a 9-2 favorite and finished ahead of Iroko, Jordans, Johnnywho and High Class Hero.

“He is just a superstar, nothing fazes him. He comes out, does what he has to do and wins Nationals,” trainer Willie Mullins told broadcaster ITV Sport. “Hopefully he’ll be here next year. JP (McManus, owner) is very keen on the National for I Am Maximus, he says he loves the place and jumps the fences so well. Hopefully we’ll all be here next year.”

I am Maximus became the eighth horse to win multiple Grand Nationals. Victory came after finishing runner-up last year.

The most recent repeat winner was Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.

Mullins won his third straight Grand National and fourth in total, and McManus won a record fourth Grand National.

“It’s the one we aspire to win when we get into racing,” Mullins said. “It’s the race you grow up wanting to win and wanting to be part of. Just to have a runner is a tremendous sensation.”

In between I am Maximus’ two wins, the Mullins-trained Nick Rockett triumphed last year. Vincent O’Brien also won three successive Grand Nationals in the 1950s.

The Grand National — for 34 horses over 30 fences since the 1800s — is regarded as one of the most dangerous horse races in the world because of the size of the fences. Of the field, just 16 horses completed the race.

Aintree said three horses were being assessed: Quai De Bourbon, which fell at the second fence, Mr Vango, which came down at the sixth, and Top Of The Bill, which fell at the last and stayed on the ground for a short time.

Jockey Robbie Dunne was taken to hospital for treatment after Stellar Story fell at the 19th.

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