Hustler, Heise and Curl-Salemme score 3rd-period goals, Frost beat Sirens 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Abby Hustler, Taylor Heise and Britta Curl-Salemme scored third-period goals to help the Minnesota Frost…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Abby Hustler, Taylor Heise and Britta Curl-Salemme scored third-period goals to help the Minnesota Frost beat the New York Sirens 4-1 on Saturday.

Lee Stecklein also scored a goal and Grace Zumwinkle had two assists for the Frost (13-3-4-6). Maddie Rooney had 23 saves for Minnesota — third in the PWHL with 49 points, behind Montreal (55 points) and Boston (54).

The Sirens (8-2-3-13), who had won back-to-back games, have 31 points. They trail fifth-place Toronto (34 points) and Ottawa (36) for the fourth and final playoff spot. Three of the New York’s final four regular-season games are against the Victoire and the Charge.

Curl-Salemme, on the power play, fed Hustler for a tap-in goal that gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead at the 5:30 mark of the third period. Heise, on the breakaway, flicked a wrist shot over the glove-side shoulder of goaltender Kayle Osborne and inside the back post about three minutes later and Curl-Salemme’s empty-netter capped the scoring with 1:21 to play.

Stecklein opened the scoring at the 7:05 mark of the first period, but Micah Zandee-Hart scored her first goal of the season 41 seconds later to make it 1-1.

Osborne finished with 22 saves for the Sirens.

New York beat the Frost 4-3 in overtime on April 1.

Up next

Sirens: Host Toronto on Wednesday at the Prudential Center.

Frost: Visit Boston on Wednesday.

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