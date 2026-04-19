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Houston Astros place outfielder Joey Loperfido on 10-day IL

The Associated Press

April 19, 2026, 12:49 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros placed outfielder Joey Loperfido on the 10-day injured list on Sunday because of a right quad strain.

In a corresponding move, the Astros recalled right-handed pitcher Jayden Murray from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Loperfido suffered the injury during Friday’s 9-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. He is batting .259 with six RBIs in 20 games this season.

Also, the Astros acquired infielder Braden Shewmake from the Yankees for minor league pitcher Wilmy Sanchez. Shewmake has spent the start of the season with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

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