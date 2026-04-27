Hawks, Knicks tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Atlanta Hawks (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Atlanta Hawks (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -6.5; over/under is 213.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks for game five of the Eastern Conference first round with the series tied 2-2. The Knicks defeated the Hawks 114-98 in the last meeting on Saturday. OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 22 points, and CJ McCollum led the Hawks with 17.

The Knicks are 35-17 in Eastern Conference games. New York averages 116.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Hawks are 27-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 7-8 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Hawks allow. The Hawks score 8.4 more points per game (118.5) than the Knicks allow (110.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is shooting 46.7% and averaging 26.0 points for the Knicks. Anunoby is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 113.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Hawks: Jock Landale: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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