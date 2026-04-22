Goalkeeper Luke Gavran scores in stoppage time to give Toronto a 3-3 draw against the Union

TORONTO (AP) — Goalkeeper Luke Gavran scored on a header late in stoppage time to give Toronto a 3-3 draw…

TORONTO (AP) — Goalkeeper Luke Gavran scored on a header late in stoppage time to give Toronto a 3-3 draw against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night.

Gavran ran up the field in the closing seconds and headed in a pass from Alonso Coello to become the third goalkeeper in MLS history to score a goal and the first since William Hesmer on Oct. 16, 2010.

Toronto (3-2-4) extended its unbeaten streak to seven games after starting the season with back-to-back losses. Toronto is also unbeaten at home in 13 outings (4-0-9), dating to June 25, 2025.

The struggling Union (1-6-2) had a two-score advantage after goals from Milan Iloski late in the first half and Danley Jean Jacques early in the second. Jacques scored when a clearing attempt from a Toronto defender deflected off him at the corner of the 18-yard box and went into the goal.

But second-half goals by Josh Sargent and Kobe Franklin tied it at 2-all in the 64th for Toronto. Sargent took a pass from Daneil Salloi, split two defenders and beat Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake. Then midfielder Jose Cifuentes hit Franklin in stride, and he scored from the right side of the box off the far post.

Philadelphia took a 3-2 lead in the 89th on a header from Nathan Harriel.

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