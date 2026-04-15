Giants head into matchup against the Reds on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (6-11, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (10-7, first in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday,…

San Francisco Giants (6-11, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (10-7, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Mahle (0-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Reds: Rhett Lowder (1-1, 3.31 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -117, Reds -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants come into the matchup with the Cincinnati Reds as losers of three straight games.

Cincinnati is 10-7 overall and 5-5 at home. The Reds have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.86.

San Francisco is 3-4 in road games and 6-11 overall. The Giants are 3-8 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 9 for 37 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Giants with three home runs while slugging .545. Casey Schmitt is 14 for 35 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .202 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (back), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Giants: Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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