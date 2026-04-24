Former Nigeria forward Michael Eneramo, 40, dies of suspected heart attack during game

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Former Nigeria forward Michael Eneramo died after collapsing on the field during a friendly game on…

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Former Nigeria forward Michael Eneramo died after collapsing on the field during a friendly game on Friday.

The 40-year-old Eneramo “appeared to have suffered cardiac arrest five minutes into the second half of the said friendly match,” the Nigerian Football Federation said, citing early reports.

Eneramo played the whole first half of the game in Ungwan Yelwa, Kaduna, on Friday morning.

“This is devastating. I am short of words at this moment,” NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi said.

Eneramo made 10 appearances for Nigeria after turning down the opportunity to play for Tunisia, where he enjoyed a prolific club career and considered accepting citizenship.

He was nicknamed “The Tank” by fans of Espérance Sportive de Tunis, which he helped to “a number of silverwares,” the NFF said. He also played in Turkey for Sivasspor, Beşiktaş and Başakşehir among others.

Eneramo made his Nigeria debut against Jamaica in a friendly in February 2009, then scored his first international goal against Ireland in the next game three months later, also a friendly.

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