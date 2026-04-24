England’s defensive problems mounting ahead of World Cup with ‘bad’ injury to versatile Livramento

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle full back Tino Livramento could miss the rest of the season because of a thigh…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle full back Tino Livramento could miss the rest of the season because of a thigh injury, jeopardizing his place in England’s squad for the World Cup.

Livramento has been a regular — when healthy — in Thomas Tuchel’s England squads this season and is valued because of his ability to play both at right back and left back.

He sustained what Newcastle manager Eddie Howe described Friday as a “bad injury” in the 2-1 loss to Bournemouth last weekend and has already undergone an initial scan.

“He is due to have another scan at the weekend to determine the full extent of his time out,” Howe said. “We will wait and see whether he plays again this season.”

The Premier League finishes on May 24 and England’s final World Cup squad must be submitted by May 30.

England’s first-choice right back appears to be Chelsea’s Reece James, who is currently injured, while Tuchel has been overlooking Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Burnley’s Kyle Walker retired from international duty in March.

It leaves Jarell Quansah and Ezri Konsa – naturally center backs – and Ben White, who hasn’t been a regular starter for Arsenal, as other potential right-back options.

The World Cup begins June 11 and takes place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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