Edgecombe, Maxey have big scoring nights, 76ers beat Celtics to tie first-round series

BOSTON (AP) — V.J. Edgecombe had 30 points and 10 rebounds while playing through pain after taking a hard fall…

BOSTON (AP) — V.J. Edgecombe had 30 points and 10 rebounds while playing through pain after taking a hard fall early in the game, Tyrese Maxey scored 29 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday night to tie their playoff series at one game apiece.

Edgecombe connected on six of the 76ers’ 19 3-pointers. Maxey also had nine assists as Philadelphia bounced back after getting blown out 123-91 in Game 1.

The series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday.

The Celtics cut a seven-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to 91-89 before an 11-0 run put the 76ers back in front 102-89 with just over four minutes to play. The Celtics pulled their starters with a little more than a minute remaining.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 36 points. Jayson Tatum added 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

TRAIL BLAZERS 106, SPURS 102

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Scoot Henderson scored 31 points and Portland took advantage of an injury to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, rallying for a victory over San Antonio to even their Western Conference playoff series at one game apiece.

Wembanyama tumbled face-first when he was fouled by Jrue Holiday in the second quarter and his jaw slammed into the floor. He entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, which raises the possibility the versatile 7-foot-4 center could miss multiple games.

The second-seeded Spurs looked like they could win without Wemby, building a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter before their offense stagnated.

Portland held San Antonio without a field goal for the final 3:37 as they closed the game on an 11-2 run. Robert Williams III converted an alley-oop dunk with 12 seconds left for a 104-101 lead after Deni Avdija muscled through the paint and fed him the ball.

Holiday had 16 points and nine assists, Avdija scored 14 and Williams finished with 11.

Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 18 points, De’Aaron Fox scored 17 and Devin Vassell had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Game 3 is Friday at Portland.

LAKERS 101, ROCKETS 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and short-handed Los Angeles outlasted Houston for a victory Tuesday night and a stunning 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Marcus Smart had 25 points and seven assists for the Lakers, who have twice overcome the absences of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with a team effort led by the 41-year-old James. Los Angeles did it again in Game 2 despite the return of Kevin Durant, who scored just three of his 23 points in the second half against the Lakers’ tenacious defense.

Luke Kennard scored 23 points for Los Angeles, which nursed a small lead throughout the fourth quarter of Game 2. Smart found James streaking down the lane for a theatrical dunk with 55 seconds to play, and Kennard added two late free throws to ice it.

Game 3 is Friday in Houston.

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