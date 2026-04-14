Ducks visit the Wild after Gauthier’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (42-32-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-24-12, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8…

Anaheim Ducks (42-32-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-24-12, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -113, Ducks -107; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild after Cutter Gauthier’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Ducks’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Minnesota is 22-10-8 in home games and 45-24-12 overall. The Wild have scored 265 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

Anaheim is 18-19-2 in road games and 42-32-6 overall. The Ducks have a 15-3-5 record in games they convert at least one power play.

The matchup Tuesday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 5-2 in the last meeting. Danila Yurov led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has scored 45 goals with 44 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Beckett Sennecke has 23 goals and 37 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Boldy: day to day (rest), Kirill Kaprizov: day to day (rest), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (rest), Ryan Hartman: day to day (rest), Zach Bogosian: out (undisclosed), Brock Faber: day to day (rest), Quinn Hughes: day to day (rest), Marcus Foligno: day to day (rest), Joel Eriksson Ek: day to day (rest).

Ducks: Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Cutter Gauthier: out (upper body), Radko Gudas: out (lower-body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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