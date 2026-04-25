David Martinez, Hugo Lloris help LAFC end Minnesota United’s winning streak with 1-0 victory

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — David Martinez scored early in the first half and that was all Hugo Lloris needed…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — David Martinez scored early in the first half and that was all Hugo Lloris needed as Los Angeles FC ended Minnesota United’s four-match winning streak with a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

LAFC (6-2-2) snapped a 0-2-1 winless stretch with the victory between two clubs tied for third in the Western Conference entering play. Minnesota United (5-3-2) was unbeaten in its previous five outings.

Martinez scored for the third time this season to give LAFC a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute. It was the 10th career goal for the 20-year-old in 55 matches. Timothy Tillman collected his second assist of the season and Stephen Eustáquio notched his third in his fifth career match.

Lloris finished with five saves for LAFC. The 39-year-old has a league-leading eight clean sheets in nine starts this season. It was his 32nd shutout in 78 career matches.

Drake Callender saved six shots for Minnesota United.

All four goals Lloris has surrendered this season came in a home loss to the San Jose Earthquakes a week ago. That ended a 593-minute scoreless run to begin the season. He dueled Zack Steffan and the visiting Colorado Rapids to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday.

Joaquín Pereyra had a tying shot hit the left post on a giveaway in the 77th minute.

Callender made a save on a shot by Jeremy Ebobissie in the 85th minute and Denis Bouanga in the 87th to keep the home team in it. He also had a kick save on a shot by Bouanga in the third minute of stoppage time.

Lloris had a save on a header by Pereyra in the final seconds to preserve the victory. Lloris saved a shot by James Rodríguez that was on target from 35 yards out in stoppage time to keep LAFC in front at the half.

LAFC lost 2-1 on the road to the Portland Timbers with Thomas Hasal in goal to begin its skid.

Up next

Los Angeles: Visits San Diego FC on Saturday.

Minnesota: Visits the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

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