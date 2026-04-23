Dániel Gazdag and Diego Rossi score to help the Crew beat the Galaxy 2-1 in game delayed by weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dániel Gazdag and Diego Rossi each scored to help the Columbus Crew beat the LA Galaxy…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dániel Gazdag and Diego Rossi each scored to help the Columbus Crew beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 on Wednesday night in a game delayed for over two hours due to weather.

Columbus (2-4-3) has allowed just three goals in its first four home matches of the season.

Gazdag scored in the 41st minute when he redirected Hugo Picard’s cross with the outside of his foot.

Rossi, who entered third for most regular-season goals amongst active players, doubled the lead in the 47th. Rossi started the sequence at midfield and he got it back from Max Arfsten at the penalty spot for a calm finish.

Gabriel Pec put the Galaxy (2-4-3) on the board in the 86th by finishing a pass from Joseph Paintsil.

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