Clippers host the Warriors in play-in game

Golden State Warriors (37-45, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (42-40, ninth in the Western Conference) Inglewood,…

Golden State Warriors (37-45, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (42-40, ninth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -5; over/under is 220.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Clippers and Warriors meet with the winner advancing to play for the eighth seed.

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner moves on in the tournament to play for the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Clippers have gone 10-6 against division opponents. Los Angeles ranks last in the Western Conference recording 40.6 rebounds per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 6.4.

The Warriors are 24-28 in Western Conference play. Golden State has a 5-6 record in one-possession games.

The Clippers’ 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 15.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Clippers. Darius Garland is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is scoring 26.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (ankle).

Warriors: Quinten Post: out (foot), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), LJ Cryer: out (ankle), Moses Moody: out for season (knee), Draymond Green: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.