Los Angeles faces Connecticut on 3-game win streak

Los Angeles Sparks (4-3, 2-1 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (1-8, 0-1 Eastern Conference) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Los Angeles Sparks (4-3, 2-1 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (1-8, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Sparks take on Connecticut Sun.

Connecticut went 11-33 overall last season while going 7-15 at home. The Sun averaged 7.8 steals, 3.7 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Los Angeles went 21-23 overall a season ago while going 12-10 on the road. The Sparks averaged 85.7 points per game last season, 15.7 on free throws and 25.8 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Sun: Aaliyah Edwards: out (concussion), Brittney Griner: day to day (rib).

Sparks: Kelsey Plum: out (ankle), Sania Feagin: day to day (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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