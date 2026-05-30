Golden State hosts Las Vegas following Burton’s 25-point game

Las Vegas Aces (4-3, 1-3 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (5-2, 2-0 Western Conference) San Francisco; Sunday, 3:30 p.m.…

Las Vegas Aces (4-3, 1-3 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (5-2, 2-0 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Veronica Burton scored 25 points in the Golden State Valkyries’ 90-88 victory against the Indiana Fever.

Golden State went 23-21 overall and 9-15 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Valkyries gave up 76.3 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

Las Vegas went 16-8 in Western Conference action and 30-14 overall during the 2025-26 season. The Aces averaged 19.6 assists per game on 29.7 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Aces: Dana Evans: day to day (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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