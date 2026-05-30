Fire host the Fever in non-conference play

Indiana Fever (4-3, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (5-4) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire…

Indiana Fever (4-3, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (5-4)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire and Indiana Fever face off in non-conference action.

Portland takes the court for the 10th game in franchise history. The Fire fell to the Atlanta Dream 86-66 in their last game.

Indiana finished 11-11 on the road and 24-20 overall last season. The Fever gave up 81.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Fire: Bridget Carleton: day to day (back).

Fever: Bree Hall: day to day (illness), Caitlin Clark: day to day (back).

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