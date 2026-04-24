Claudio Ranieri is out as Roma adviser after spat with Gian Piero Gasperini

ROME (AP) — Claudio Ranieri is out as a special adviser at Roma following a falling out with coach Gian…

ROME (AP) — Claudio Ranieri is out as a special adviser at Roma following a falling out with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

“AS Roma confirms the relationship with Claudio Ranieri has ended,” the club said in a statement Friday. “The club would like to thank Claudio for his significant contributions to Roma. He led the team through a very challenging time and we will always be grateful for his efforts.”

The 74-year-old Ranieri stepped down as Roma coach at the end of last season — when the team missed out on qualifying for the Champions League by one point despite a strong finish. He then became a special adviser for the team’s American owners and was involved in picking Gasperini as his successor.

But Ranieri recently turned critical of Gasperini’s complaints over Roma’s dealing in the transfer market and went public with his disapproval.

The team has sided with Gasperini.

“As we look to the future, our direction is clear. The club is strong, with solid leadership and a defined vision,” Roma said. “AS Roma will always come first. We have full confidence in the path ahead under Gian Piero Gasperini, with the shared objective of growing, improving and delivering results worthy of our history.”

Roma is sixth with five rounds remaining in Serie A, five points below the Champions League places.

“I was surprised and disappointed because I never felt like it was such a tough situation” Gasperini said of Ranieri’s exit.

Ranieri was brought out of retirement to coach his hometown team in November 2024 when Roma was struggling in 12th place. He guided the team to a fifth-place finish as the Giallorossi lost just once during the second half of the season.

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