Chase DeLauter’s 2-run single, Williams’ strong start propel Guardians past Rays 3-1 to snap skid

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chase DeLauter had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Gavin Williams allowed one unearned…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chase DeLauter had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Gavin Williams allowed one unearned run and struck out nine in 7 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Wednesday to stop a four-game losing streak.

Brayan Rocchio had three hits and scored two runs as the Guardians avoided being swept in the three-game series.

Tampa Bay had its six-game winning streak snapped and allowed more than two runs for the first time in seven games. Chandler Simpson had two hits for the Rays, who had won 13 straight games against American League opponents.

Williams (5-1) is among four pitchers in the majors this season to go at least seven innings in three starts. The right-hander gave up five hits and didn’t issue a walk for the first time in 46 starts.

Cade Smith worked the ninth for seventh save in nine chances.

Rocchio got on base to lead off the fifth when first baseman Jonathan Aranda’s botched a slow rolling grounder for an error and Steven Kwan followed with a double. With the infield in, DeLauter drove in both runners with a sharp single up the middle off Drew Rasmussen (2-1) for a 3-0 lead.

Rocchio scored Cleveland’s first run in the third on Kyle Manzardo’s sacrifice fly.

Tampa Bay’s lone run came in the seventh when Yandy Díaz scored after rookie second baseman Travis Bazzana made a throwing error on what could have been a double-play ball. Bazzana overthrew Rocchio, causing the ball to roll to the tarp halfway up the third-base line.

Rasmussen allowed three runs — two earned — and struck out six in five innings.

Up next

Rays: Open a six-game homestand against San Francisco on Friday with LHP Shane McClanahan (2-2, 3.91 ERA) on the mound.

Guardians:Have an off day on Thursday before opening a three-game series at the Athletics. LHP Joey Cantillo (1-1, 2.97) gets the start on Friday,

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