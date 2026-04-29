Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Snag $100 Bonus for Magic-Pistons, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilizing the Chalkboard promo code WTOP will unlock an updated welcome offer for tonight’s NBA and NHL playoff action. Take advantage of a $100 deposit match offer and a free pick that you can use over and over until you construct a winning entry. Click here to sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: New User Offer

If you are evaluating the slate tonight, claiming your sign-up bonus is a high-ROI starting point. Before the first game starts, review the parameters of the promotion below to ensure you meet all eligibility requirements for this postseason matchup.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Information Confirmed April 29th, 2026

Offer Overview

New Chalkboard customers who meet the required age minimums and reside in a participating state are eligible to claim this exclusive welcome promotion. By creating an account and completing an initial transaction, users trigger a 100% deposit match up to $100. This efficiently doubles your starting bankroll, yielding up to $200 in total playable funds to deploy throughout the postseason.

Alongside the deposit match, new players secure a highly valuable free pick to use on entries until to construct a winner. This bonus allows users to project a player to go over 0.5 points—statistically functioning as a free, guaranteed leg to anchor your daily fantasy parlay.

Chalkboard NBA Projections Tonight

With up to $200 in playable funds thanks to your welcome bonus, you have a robust bankroll to attack tonight’s projections:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Cade Cunningham 28.5 9.5 6.5 Donovan Mitchell 27.5 4.5 4.5 LeBron James 23.5 7.5 7.5 Alperen Sengun 22.5 5.5 9.5 Paolo Banchero 21.5 4.5 7.5

Cade Cunningham enters tonight’s clash against the Orlando Magic with the highest points projection on the board at 28.5. Factoring in his stellar 29.5 points per game average this postseason, the underlying data indicates a positive expected value on the over for his points prop. Conversely, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero is listed at 21.5 points. With Banchero currently averaging 21 points per game this series, historical production points slightly toward the under for the Magic forward.

Across the rest of the NBA slate, Donovan Mitchell is projected for 26.5 points as the Cavaliers host the Raptors. Because Mitchell’s postseason scoring average sits at 24.2 points per game, the numbers suggest a lean toward the under. In the Lakers vs. Rockets matchup, LeBron James carries a 23.5-point projection. Averaging 21.5 points in the playoffs, the data similarly supports the under for James. However, Houston’s Alperen Sengun sits at a 22.5 points line against a 22.8 points per game average.

Expanding Your Portfolio: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

While the NBA provides excellent daily fantasy opportunities, there is value in diversifying their entries across multiple sports. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff action offers an additional avenue to utilize your Chalkboard playable funds. The NHL postseason schedule features three intriguing matchups:

Canadiens vs. Lightning

Penguins vs. Flyers

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights

Integrating player projections from these high-stakes hockey clashes into your entries can be a highly effective strategy for maximizing the utility of your deposit match bonus.

Secure Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Capitalizing on this exclusive welcome offer requires a straightforward, systematic approach. Follow these steps to secure your deposit match and free pick:

Register Your Account: Click here and create a new profile. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity, ensuring compliance with legal age and participating state requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, precision is key. You must enter promo code WTOP to successfully opt into this specific welcome promotion. Make Your First Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the maximum value of the bonus, a $100 deposit is required. However, you are not obligated to deposit the full $100 upon sign-up; Chalkboard will match 100% of your initial transaction amount, whatever you choose to deposit.

Once your initial transaction clears, your 100% deposit match and free pick will be automatically credited to your account. With an optimized bankroll, you are officially positioned to lock in your daily fantasy projections for tonight’s games.