Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Knicks-Hawks, NBA Playoffs Deposit Match Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP, you will be able to make a deposit of any amount up to $100 and get that much matched in bonuses to jumpstart your account. Click here to get your deposit match and a free pick for NBA and NHL postseason action today.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Match

Capitalizing on this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll. The details below outline exactly what you need to claim your bonus before tip-off.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Details Verified April 25

Understanding The Chalkboard Welcome Offer

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Chalkboard customer who meets the platform’s age requirements and is physically located in an eligible state. Upon completing your registration, Chalkboard provides a 100% deposit match on your initial funding, up to $100. This effectively doubles your starting bankroll, giving you plenty of additional funds to build your daily fantasy entries.

Alongside the deposit match, new users are rewarded with a highly valuable free pick. This feature allows you to select a player to go over 0.5 points—essentially acting as a guaranteed win to anchor your parlay.

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

Once you have successfully claimed your welcome bonus, you can put your funds into action across tonight’s loaded slate. If you are looking for the best spots to utilize your deposit match and free pick, the prop market for the league’s biggest stars is a great place to start.

Here is a look at five players to consider tonight:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.5 7.5 4.5 Nikola Jokić 29.5 9.5 14.5 Anthony Edwards 26.5 4.5 5.5 Jalen Brunson 27.5 6.5 3.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 6.5 4.5

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks) Brunson enters tonight’s matchup with a points line of 27.5. Through three postseason games, the Knicks guard is averaging 27.7 points per game while playing a heavy 37.3 minutes a night. Because his current output eclipses his assigned line and the Knicks always heavily rely on his scoring, the data suggests playing the over on Brunson’s points prop.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns) Boasting the highest total on the slate, Gilgeous-Alexander needs 32 points to clear his 31.5 line. He is currently averaging an elite 31 points per game while getting to the charity stripe 13 times per contest. However, because his postseason scoring average falls exactly half a point short of the projection.

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves) The reigning MVP has his points total set at 29.5 against a tough Timberwolves defense. While Jokić is filling the stat sheet across the board, he is averaging 25.3 points per game so far in the postseason on 40.0% shooting. With his current scoring output sitting more than four points beneath tonight’s threshold, the data strongly suggests backing the under.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

If you want to diversify your entries beyond the basketball court, tonight’s sports schedule also features thrilling NHL postseason action. You can seamlessly use your Chalkboard bonus funds on any of today’s exciting Stanley Cup Playoff matchups, which include:

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Match

Getting started is a fast and straightforward process. To unlock your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s action, you will first need to click here and register a new account. During the sign-up process, be prepared to enter standard personal information to verify your identity. Most importantly, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted, as this specific code is required to claim your offer.

Once your account is active and verified, navigate to the cashier to fund your wallet using one of Chalkboard’s secure deposit methods. To claim the full maximum value of the welcome bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up if you prefer to start smaller. Chalkboard will instantly credit your account with a 100% match of whatever amount you choose to deposit initially, issued as bonus funds.