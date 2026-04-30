Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Picks (April 30)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on one of the best daily fantasy welcome offers by signing up with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Make your picks for games like Celtics vs. 76ers and more with a $100 deposit match and a free pick. Click here to register.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Match

Optimizing your account setup is quick and simple. Here is a breakdown of the current welcome offer you can claim ahead of tonight’s games:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed April 30th, 2026 by WTOP

Chalkboard Offer Overview

When evaluating sportsbook promotions, deposit matches offer immediate, quantifiable utility. The Chalkboard welcome offer is exclusively available to new customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once you successfully register and complete your first transaction, Chalkboard matches 100% of your initial deposit up to $100. This influx of bonus funds doubles your purchasing power.

In addition to the matched deposit, the promotion includes a highly efficient free pick. This bonus allows users to select a player to go over 0.5 points, essentially providing a statistically guaranteed winning leg to anchor your parlay entries. The best part is you can use this free pick for each entry you make until you construct a winner.

Chalkboard NBA Projections Tonight

With multiple blockbuster matchups on the schedule, you can put your bonus funds to work immediately by analyzing the league’s most dynamic scorers:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Nikola Jokić 29.5 10.5 13.5 Jalen Brunson 27.5 6.5 2.5 Jaylen Brown 26.5 4.5 6.5 Jamal Murray 26.5 6.5 4.5 Tyrese Maxey 25.5 6.5 3.5

When deciding how to construct your Chalkboard entry, Jalen Brunson stands out as a premium target against the Atlanta Hawks. While his consensus points line sits at 26.5, the Knicks’ star guard has averaged 28.2 points per game so far in the series. The underlying volume strongly indicates he is primed to go over his current points projection.

Conversely, the metrics point to a probable under play for Nikola Jokić. The Nuggets superstar commands the highest total on the board at 29.5 points, but he is currently averaging only 25.4 points per game in the postseason after 27.7 in the regular season. Factoring in his elite distribution and rebounding metrics—averaging 9.4 assists and 14 rebounds per game—Jokić is highly likely to defer offensive volume to teammates like Jamal Murray rather than forcing his own scoring output.

Finally, Tyrese Maxey presents a mathematically intriguing edge against the Boston Celtics. With his line sitting at 25.5 points, it is a tough call with his current postseason average of 25.6 points per game. Leveraging these statistical trends alongside your deposit match is a proven recipe for maximizing your edge tonight.

Diversifying Entries With Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA slate provides excellent statistical angles, astute managers can also utilize their Chalkboard bonus funds to diversify their entries across tonight’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoff schedule. The evening features a pair of high-stakes matchups on the ice: the Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks. Applying your deposit match across multiple sports is a practical strategy to mitigate risk and expand your analytical footprint.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these logical steps to unlock your new user benefits tonight:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new account on the Chalkboard platform here . You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location. During this registration step, promo code WTOP is strictly required to properly link the welcome offer to your profile. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier to process your first transaction using one of Chalkboard’s secure methods. In order to claim the full value of the bonus, a minimum deposit of $100 is required. Claim Your Deposit Match: If your risk tolerance dictates starting with a smaller bankroll, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up. Regardless of your initial funding size, Chalkboard will activate a 100% deposit match on whatever amount you deposit, instantly doubling your functional purchasing power.

As soon as your initial deposit clears, your matched bonus funds and 0.5-point free pick will immediately hit your account. You are then completely prepared to dive into the action tonight.