Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs + Free Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the NBA postseason action can use our exclusive Chalkboard promo code WTOP to claim a 100% deposit match up to $100 plus a free pick ahead of the Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup.







To receive the full maximum value of this welcome bonus, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $100. These promotional funds and your free pick can be used immediately to build entries for this 1:00 PM EDT playoff clash at Rocket Arena, as well as any other NBA games happening today or throughout the week. This offer is strictly for new users only, providing a bankroll boost right before the game tips off.

Chalkboard Promo Code for NBA Playoff Action

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors hit the court at Rocket Arena for their 2025 Postseason clash on April 18, 2026, make sure you have all the details needed to claim your welcome offer. Whether you are tuning in for the tip-off on Amazon Prime Video or following the action live from Cleveland, OH, here is a quick overview of the current promotion:

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a fantastic opportunity for new Chalkboard customers to build their bankroll ahead of the NBA Postseason.

By claiming the promo code during sign-up, eligible users—who must meet their local age requirements and be physically located in a participating state—will receive a 100% deposit match of up to $100.

If you fund your new account with the maximum $100, Chalkboard will instantly double your starting funds, giving you extra playing power to build your entries for the highly anticipated clash between the Raptors and Cavaliers.

In addition to the deposit match, this promotion comes with a special free pick to use on the daily NBA slate. The free pick allows users to select a featured player to go over 0.5 points, essentially serving as a free pick to anchor your parlay.

How to Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo on Raptors vs. Cavaliers

With your Chalkboard welcome bonus secured, you can immediately begin crafting your entries for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors matchup. To help you utilize your promotional funds and free pick effectively, we have compiled the consensus odds for the biggest stars taking the court at Rocket Arena.

Here are the five players with the highest point total over/unders for tonight’s game:

When deciding how to use your deposit match funds, looking at regular-season performances can uncover massive value. For Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell leads the slate with a lofty 27.5-point line. However, the data suggests tempering expectations; Mitchell averaged 24.0 points per game across 71 regular-season contests, making the under the mathematically supported play.

Conversely, the Toronto Raptors offer excellent opportunities to target the over. RJ Barrett sits at a 19.5-point total, which falls short of the impressive 21.1 points per game he posted during the regular season. His teammate Scottie Barnes also presents incredible value. With his points total set at 17.5, the data points toward the over, considering Barnes dominated the regular season with averages of 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

While James Harden and Brandon Ingram both sit at high 21.5-point projections, building your Chalkboard entries around the data-backed regular-season production of Barrett and Barnes could be the key to cashing in on your postseason predictions.

How to Activate Your Chalkboard Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus before the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your 100% deposit match and free pick: