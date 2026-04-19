Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP locks in a lucrative daily fantasy welcome offer just in time for today’s NBA and NHL postseason action. Take advantage of a $100 deposit match and a free pick to make your entries for today’s games. Click here to register.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Match For NBA, NHL Postseason

Securing this welcome bonus is the most efficient way to build your entries. Review the core data points of the latest sign-up offer below:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Verified April 19 by WTOP

Chalkboard Offer Overview

The Chalkboard welcome offer is engineered to give new Chalkboard customers a distinct edge during the NBA and NHL postseasons. When you register and process your initial deposit, the platform matches those funds 100%, up to the $100 threshold.

Beyond doubling your operational bankroll, the inclusion of a free pick significantly increases your expected value. This promotion allows users to select a specific player to record over 0.5 points. In practice, this functions as a near-guaranteed win that can be used to anchor your entries, reducing the overall variance of your slip.

To qualify, you must be a first-time user meeting the platform’s age requirements and physically located in a participating state. Once your account is funded, you can immediately use your deposit match and free pick.

Chalkboard NBA Projections Tonight

With your account funded and your Chalkboard promo activated, the next step is identifying value on the board. We have isolated the five players with intriguing point totals across today’s NBA slate.

You can allocate your matched funds to pair your 0.5-point free pick with any of these high-usage targets:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 6.5 4.5 Victor Wembanyama 28.5 3.5 11.5 Cade Cunningham 27.5 9.5 5.5 Deni Avdija 23.5 6.5 6.5 Devin Booker 23.5 6.5 4.5

When analyzing the historical data for the nationally televised showdown at Paycom Center, clear statistical advantages emerge. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters the game with a massive points prop set at 30.5. However, during the regular season, he averaged an elite 31.1 points per game. Because his historical baseline comfortably exceeds today’s projection, the data suggests taking the over on Gilgeous-Alexander’s point total.

Devin Booker presents a similar mathematical edge with a points prop of 23.5. Over his regular season campaign, Booker posted 26.1 points per contest. Backing the over on Booker is another statistically sound play for your entry.

Conversely, Victor Wembanyama’s towering 28.5-point projection requires a different approach. The Spurs center averaged 25 points per game this year. Relying on his overall season averages, Wembanyama falls well short of today’s line. From a purely analytical standpoint, selecting the under is the most logical way to round out your slip.

Diversifying Your Entries: Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

Efficient bankroll management often involves diversifying your entries across multiple sports. Your Chalkboard bonus funds are not restricted solely to the NBA; they can also be deployed across today’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate. If you prefer to analyze matchups on the ice, today’s schedule offers several compelling opportunities to build entries:

Kings vs. Avalanche

Canadiens vs. Lightning

Bruins vs. Sabres

Mammoth vs. Golden Knights

Using your offer to take advantage of both NBA and NHL player markets is an excellent way to leverage your deposit match across the broader daily sports schedule.

Redeem Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these precise steps to successfully activate your welcome offer:

Create a New Account: Click here to set up your profile. You will need to enter standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your jurisdictional eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, you must input the promo code WTOP. This specific code acts as the trigger to unlock the welcome package and attach the promotional benefits to your profile. Make an Initial Deposit: Once active, navigate to the cashier and select a secure payment method. To extract the maximum value of the bonus, deposit at least $100. Note that you do not have to deposit the full $100; you will receive a 100% match on whatever initial amount you choose to fund, up to the maximum limit. Claim Your 100% Match: Upon transaction processing, the platform will automatically credit your 100% deposit match and your free pick to your account.

With your initial bankroll effectively doubled, you are positioned to lock in your selections.