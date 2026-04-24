Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Celtics-76ers, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and get up to $100 in bonuses with the deposit match offer. New users also get a free pick for their first entry on tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason action. Click here to sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Details

New users should reference the core parameters of this promotional offer. The table below outlines everything required to claim your bonus for the NBA and NHL postseasons.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Information Verified On April 24 by WTOP

The current Chalkboard welcome offer provides a 100% deposit match up to $100, effectively doubling your initial capital. This promotion is strictly available to new Chalkboard customers who meet legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. By claiming this deal, your first deposit is instantly matched up to the $100 maximum, equipping you with extra funds for tonight’s games.

Additionally, this promo code unlocks a specific bonus: a free pick. This allows users to project a specific player to go over 0.5 points. Because a single point mathematically secures that portion of your entry, it serves as an optimal, high-probability foundational leg for an entry. This 0.5-point projection is an ideal way to confidently enter the postseason action.

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

To maximize the expected value of your deposit match bonus and free pick, targeting star players with high-volume usage rates is a statistically sound strategy.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Jaylen Brown 26.5 4.5 6.5 Tyrese Maxey 26.5 6.5 3.5 Victor Wembanyama 24.5 2.5 10.5 Kevin Durant 24.5 4.5 5.5 LeBron James 23.5 8.5 6.5

To optimize your Chalkboard promotional funds, look closely at tonight’s marquee matchup in Philadelphia. The highest point totals on the board belong to Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey, who are facing off directly.

Both have totals set at 26.5 points. Through his first two games of the postseason, Brown is averaging an explosive 31 points in the playoffs and 28.7 in the regular season. Because his current scoring production easily surpasses the 26.5 threshold, the underlying data strongly suggests backing the over.

Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey shares the exact same 26.5 point total, but his early postseason efficiency metrics tell a different story. Maxey is averaging 25 points per game while shooting just 39.6% from the floor. However, he did score 28.3 points per game in the regular season.

Looking across the rest of the league, Victor Wembanyama draws a 24.5 total. Considering his 20 points per game average in the playoffs and his status being in question due to a concussion, his under sems like a sound choice. Meanwhile, LeBron James carries a 23.5 scoring line that perfectly mirrors his 23.5 points per game average in the postseason. Due to the absence of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, James has seen his scoring increase from the 20.9 points per game average in the regular season.

Expanding Your Entries: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

While the NBA playoffs offer excellent value, astute users can also look to the ice. Your Chalkboard bonus funds are fully applicable across multiple sports, making tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff games prime targets for cross-sport entries. Tonight’s high-stakes NHL postseason schedule includes:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Mammoth

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Diversifying your entries by pairing an NBA player prop with a statistical projection from these crucial NHL matchups is a sound bankroll management strategy for tonight’s action.

Activate The Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started with your new account and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these actionable steps to ensure your account is fully funded for the NBA and NHL postseason action:

Register a New Account: Create an account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and confirm you are of legal age in a participating jurisdiction. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, promo code WTOP is explicitly required to opt into this welcome offer. Inputting the code triggers your eligibility for the deposit match and the 0.5-point free pick. Make Your Initial Deposit: Once verified, access the cashier and fund your account using a secure payment method. To extract the maximum mathematical value from the bonus, you must deposit at least $100. Claim Your Match: You are not required to deposit the full $100 if you prefer a more conservative starting bankroll. Chalkboard will match 100% of your chosen deposit amount in bonus funds, up to the $100 threshold.

Once processed, your account will instantly reflect your cash balance, your 100% matched bonus funds, and your free pick. You are now equipped with the necessary capital to build data-driven entries for tonight’s schedule.