Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for 76ers-Celtics, NHL, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Chalkboard promo code WTOP welcome offer is one of the best in the daily fantasy space, and you can put your reward to use for any of tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Click here and sign up to get a $100 deposit match and a free pick.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: NBA, NHL Postseason Offer

Establishing your position on Chalkboard is an efficient process. Review the critical parameters of this exclusive welcome offer below to ensure you secure your bonus funds effectively.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed April 21st, 2026 by WTOP

Offer Overview

This exclusive welcome offer is restricted strictly to new Chalkboard customers who meet the jurisdictional age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. By inputting the promo code and finalizing your initial account funding, Chalkboard provides a 100% deposit match up to $100. From an operational standpoint, this effectively doubles your working bankroll right out of the gate, providing the financial flexibility needed to build multiple entries throughout the NBA and NHL postseasons.

In addition to the matched funds, new users unlock a high-value free pick. This promotion allows you to take a featured player to record over 0.5 points—a mathematical certainty that serves as a guaranteed anchor for your parlay construction. This allows you to combine an automatic win with sharper, research-backed projections from tonight’s slate.

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

With your newly doubled bankroll and free pick secured, you can shift your focus to the markets. Below are the five players carrying the highest point totals on tonight’s postseason slate, providing a baseline for your entry construction:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Victor Wembanyama 28.5 3.5 11.5 Tyrese Maxey 26.5 5.5 3.5 Jaylen Brown 26.5 4.5 6.5 LeBron James 24.5 9.5 6.5 Kevin Durant 24.5 4.5 4.5

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama commands the slate’s highest scoring prop at 28.5 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. The underlying metrics strongly back the over; Wembanyama is coming off a 35-point performance in Game 1. Volume and efficiency align perfectly here, suggesting he should comfortably clear this threshold.

In tonight’s marquee clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, guard Tyrese Maxey faces a points line of 26.5. He put up 21 points in Game 1, even though Joel Embiid was not there to take shot volume away from him. Conversely, Boston’s Jaylen Brown is listed at 26.5 points. After scoring 26 in Game 1, this projection presents a tough choice.

Finally, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks to systematically break down the Houston Rockets defense with a 24.5-point total. James has adopted a massive playmaking role, generating an incredible 13 assists in Game 1 while scoring 19 points. This distribution-first approach dictates less shooting volume, pointing directly to the under for his scoring output.

Expanding Your Slate: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For users looking to diversify their Chalkboard entries across multiple sports, tonight’s NHL slate offers several compelling matchups. Your matched deposit funds can be fluidly allocated toward player projections in any of the following Stanley Cup Playoff games:

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres

Colorado Mammoth vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche

Cross-sport entry building is an excellent strategy for mitigating risk, and your Chalkboard bonus provides the perfect bankroll cushion to explore these hockey matchups alongside your NBA projections.

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Executing the sign-up process is a seamless, step-by-step procedure. First, you will need to click here and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and geographic location.

During registration, inputting promo code WTOP is strictly required to lock in the exclusive welcome offer. Once your profile clears verification and becomes active, navigate to the cashier and fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. This initial transaction instantly triggers the 100% deposit match.

While maximizing the bonus requires a $100 deposit, the promotion is engineered for flexibility. You do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up; Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to transfer. As soon as the transaction processes, your matched funds will hit your ledger, ready to be deployed on projections for tonight’s slate.