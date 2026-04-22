Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup, MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Starting a new account with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP will unlock multiple rewards for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason slates. Activate a $100 deposit match with your first transaction and also get a free pick for your first entry. Click here to sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Bonus Offer

Before tonight’s games, new players have a prime opportunity to secure an initial bankroll boost. Claiming your offer now ensures you have time to analyze the board and build your entries.

Here is a structural breakdown of the welcome offer and the necessary eligibility parameters:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MA and AZ) & in a participating state Promo Verified April 22, 2026

Offer Overview

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides new Chalkboard customers with a 100% deposit match up to $100. From an asset management perspective, this instantly doubles your initial bankroll. To qualify, you must be a first-time user who meets the regional legal age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once your account is funded, the matched bonus capital is immediately available to construct entries for tonight’s games.

Beyond the deposit match, this exclusive promotion features a secondary asset: a free pick. This mechanic allows users to select a featured player to go over a baseline of 0.5 points. In practical terms, this serves as a guaranteed, statistically assured free leg to anchor your entry. Utilizing this promotional pick early is an excellent recipe for success.

Steps To Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

With your Chalkboard bonus funds secured, the next step is identifying positive expected value on the board. Analyzing the lines, here are the five players to look into:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.5 6.5 4.5 Cade Cunningham 28.5 9.5 5.5 Devin Booker 22.5 5.5 4.5 Paolo Banchero 21.5 4.5 7.5 Jalen Williams 18.5 5.5 4.5

When placing player prop entries, comparing these market totals against actual production provides a tangible analytical edge.

In the Pistons vs. Magic matchup, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham faces a consensus points line of 28.5. Coming off a 39-point performance, he is a strong candidate to go over. However, he averaged 23.9 in the regular season. Orlando’s Paolo Banchero is listed with a 20.5 points line. Scoring 23 points in Game 1 and averaging 22.2 in the regular season, Banchero’s underlying usage metrics place him in a highly favorable position to hit the over at Little Caesars Arena.

Shifting to the Thunder vs. Suns matchup, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander holds the highest prop on the board at 31.5 points. However, he scored 25 in Game 1 and averaged 31.1 this season. Conversely, Devin Booker carries a consensus line of 22.5 points. With an average of 26.1 points per game and 23 points in Game 1, Booker is riding closer to the margin, but the slight edge in his current production leans mathematically toward the over.

Diversifying Your Entries: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

An analytical approach to bankroll management often involves diversifying your exposure. Fortunately, your Chalkboard promotional funds are not restricted to the hardwood. If you are looking to correlate plays across different sports or find softer lines on the ice, you can apply your bonus funds to tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff games. The current NHL slate features three prominent matchups:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Evaluating shot-on-goal rates, time on ice, and power-play usage in these series can yield similar data-backed advantages for your entries.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Executing this promotion is a streamlined process. To begin, you must register a new account on the Chalkboard platform here . During the initial sign-up phase, you will provide standard personal information to verify your identity and authenticate your geolocation. To guarantee eligibility for the maximum deposit match, promo code WTOP is required during registration.

Once your identity is successfully verified, navigate to the cashier section and select a secure transaction method to make your initial deposit. Because Chalkboard matches your initial funding at a 1:1 ratio, a minimum deposit of $100 is required to extract the maximum $100 in bonus funds. However, users are not forced to commit the full $100; if you choose to start with $20 or $50, Chalkboard will still match 100% of that specific amount.

With your account fully funded and the deposit match securely in your balance, you are equipped with the capital needed to tackle the games tonight.