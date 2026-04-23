Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 NBA Playoffs Bonus for Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Chalkboard promo code WTOP provides one of the best daily fantasy welcome offers just in time for a busy night in the NBA and NHL postseasons. Lock in a $100 deposit match and a free pick for tonight’s games after you click here and register.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Match

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward, streamlined process. If you are looking to gain an advantage before the games start, below is a clear breakdown of the essential details regarding the current Chalkboard offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed April 23rd, 2026

Simply apply the promo code WTOP during your initial registration to activate the offer, ensuring your account is properly funded and credited before analyzing the board.

Offer Overview

To qualify for this welcome bonus, you must be a new Chalkboard customer who meets the platform’s baseline age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. When you complete your registration and execute your initial deposit, the Chalkboard promo code automatically triggers a 100% deposit match up to $100. By maximizing this offer, you effectively double your working capital right as the NBA and NHL postseasons heat up, allowing for greater flexibility in your entry sizing.

Beyond the matched funds, this offer equips you with a free pick to anchor your gameplay. This promotion allows users to take a specific player to go over 0.5 points—mathematically serving as a guaranteed leg in your entry.

Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

With your bonus funds secured and your 0.5-point free pick ready to anchor your entry, the next step is building a statistically sound ticket. The NBA Postseason is showcasing some massive individual usage rates. Below is a look at the five stars on the board for today’s action.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Anthony Edwards 28.5 4.5 5.5 Donovan Mitchell 27.5 4.5 4.5 Nikola Jokić 29.5 9.5 13.5 Jamal Murray 26.5 7.5 4.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 7.5 3.5

For tonight’s featured Knicks matchup, Jalen Brunson enters the contest with a consensus points prop of 26.5. Given that Brunson is currently averaging 28.5 points per game in the series while shooting a highly efficient 50.0% from three-point range, the efficiency metrics strongly suggest taking the over on the star guard. However, his regular season average was 26 points per game, so there is an argument for either side.

Similarly, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell presents positive expected value to clear his 27.5 points line. Mitchell is showing out in this series, pouring in 31.0 points per game while shooting an elite 55.8% from the field, suggesting this is a favorable matchup.

Anthony Edwards commands a 28.5-point projection, and he has been a mixed bag in the series with 22 points in Game 1 followed by 30 in Game 2. Denver’s Nikola Jokić sits with an inflated 29.5 points line despite averaging a modest 24.5 points in the series. Taking the under on Jokić’s scoring output is the strategic play, as he is just as important for facilitation as he is scoring for the Nuggets.

Expand Your Action: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, tonight also features a robust slate of high-stakes NHL postseason action. You can monitor the lines and build cross-sport entries utilizing the following Stanley Cup Playoff matchups:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

Evaluating these matchups alongside the NBA slate allows you to pinpoint the most statistically favorable spots across multiple sports on a busy night.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your deposit match and free pick is an efficient, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to ensure your account is fully capitalized and ready:

Register a New Account: Click here and begin creating your profile. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity and confirm you meet the platform’s strict location and age requirements. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, promo code WTOP is required. Enter this code exactly as shown to officially trigger the new-user welcome bonus. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, a deposit of at least $100 is necessary. Receive Your 100% Match: Note that you are not strictly required to deposit the full $100 to participate. The promotion scales dynamically, matching 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to deposit in bonus funds, up to the $100 ceiling.

Once your initial deposit clears, your funds are matched, and your free pick is credited, you are positioned to attack the board.