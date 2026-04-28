Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Hawks-Knicks, NBA Deposit Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP and get in on one of the best daily fantasy welcome offers out there. Take advantage of a $100 deposit match and use a free pick each day until you win an entry for NBA and NHL postseason matchups. Click here to sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Deposit Bonus

If you are ready to capitalize on tonight’s game, securing your bonus is a straightforward process. Review the essential data for our exclusive Chalkboard promotion below:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Information Confirmed April 28th, 2026

Available exclusively to new Chalkboard customers who meet the regional and age requirements in participating states, this welcome promotion serves as a highly efficient way to kickstart your daily fantasy sports portfolio. When you register and process your first transaction, Chalkboard applies a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $100. By depositing the full $100, you instantly double your operational bankroll.

In addition to the deposit match, new users acquire a high-value free pick. This free pick allows you to select a player to record over just 0.5 points, engineering a guaranteed win for one leg of your parlay entry. You can use your free pick every day until you construct an entry that is a winner. Tonight, can seamlessly plug this free pick into your NBA play.

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to maximize your welcome offer on tonight’s slate, targeting specific player props based on season-long statistical averages is a proven recipe for success. Below is a breakdown of five superstars commanding the highest point totals on the board, alongside their assist and rebound projections:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Jaylen Brown 26.5 4.5 6.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 6.5 2.5 Victor Wembanyama 26.5 2.5 11.5 Joel Embiid 26.5 3.5 8.5 Tyrese Maxey 24.5 6.5 3.5

When analyzing these premier matchups, season data provides a clear roadmap for your parlay construction. Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has a points line of 26.5 against Philadelphia. Brown has averaged 26.8 points per game in the series.

Conversely, data points toward backing 76ers center Joel Embiid on the other side of that matchup. Embiid’s points prop sits at 26.5, yet he has played just one game in this postseason, in which he scored 26 points.

Looking at the broader league landscape, fading some of these inflated lines could yield the smartest returns. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama faces a lofty 26.5-point projection against the Portland Trail Blazers, but he has scored 22.3 points per game in this series, and tonight will be his second game back from a concussion. Similarly, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson draws a 26.5-point line against the Atlanta Hawks, slightly above his 25.5 points per game average in the first four games.

Expanding Your Card: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For those looking to diversify their Chalkboard entries beyond the hardwood, tonight’s NHL slate offers compelling cross-sport opportunities. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing with three pivotal matchups:

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Your matched deposit funds can be strategically deployed across these hockey matchups, allowing you to blend NBA projections with NHL picks to optimize your daily fantasy entry.

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Claiming your deposit match and free pick takes only a few minutes. To ensure you are correctly positioned for tonight’s action, follow these sequential steps to activate your welcome bonus: