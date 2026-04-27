Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus Pistons-Magic, Wolves-Nuggets Picks

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When you use the Chalkboard promo code WTOP, you will have the ability to lock in up to $100 with the 100% deposit match offer before tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Create your account here to secure your bonuses and get a free pick before tonight’s games start.
Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Match Offer
Before signing up, understanding the precise mechanics of your welcome bonus is the first step to building a profitable strategy. Here is a clear breakdown of the promotional parameters:
Chalkboard Promo Code
WTOP
New Chalkboard User Offer
$100 deposit match bonus + free pick
Terms and Conditions
18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
Promo Confirmed On
April 27th, 2026
To capitalize on this promotion, you must be a new Chalkboard customer located in a participating state who meets the platform’s age verification requirements. Once your account is active, Chalkboard will reward your initial capital with a 100% deposit match bonus up to $100. If you fund your account with the maximum $100, Chalkboard instantly doubles your starting bankroll to $200.
Beyond the deposit match, this welcome package features a highly actionable free pick for the NBA slate. This bonus allows you to select an eligible player to go over a heavily reduced 0.5-point total, effectively acting as an automatic win to anchor an entry. Utilizing matched funds and a free pick provides unmatched utility for constructing an early playoff bankroll.
Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight
With bonus funds secured, navigating the NBA playoff slate requires an analytical approach. We have isolated five of the highest-usage stars taking the floor tonight, focusing specifically on their points, assist, and rebound totals.
Player
Points Over/Under
Assists Over/Under
Rebounds Over/Under
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
31.5
7.5
4.5
Nikola Jokic
30.5
9.5
14.5
Cade Cunningham
28.5
9.5
5.5
Jamal Murray
26.5
6.5
4.5
Julius Randle
21.5
4.5
6.5
For the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the highest points line on the board at 31.5. The underlying metrics strongly indicate backing the OVER. Gilgeous-Alexander is currently averaging a staggering 34.7 points per game in this series, offering a clear positive margin against his projection.
In the Pistons-Magic matchup, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham is posted at a 28.5-point total. The data also points to the OVER in this spot; Cunningham is generating an average of 31 points per game during this playoff run, demonstrating sufficient volume to clear the number.
Conversely, the data supports fading several inflated totals in the Denver Nuggets versus Minnesota Timberwolves series. Denver center Nikola Jokic is priced at a hefty 30.5 points, but his current postseason average sits at just 25 points per game, making the UNDER the optimal mathematical play. Similarly, his teammate Jamal Murray faces a steep 26.5-point line equal to his postseason average of 26.5 points per game.
Finally, Minnesota’s Julius Randle is listed with a points line of 21.5. Through four games this postseason, Randle’s production has dipped to just 17.5 points per game.
Expanding The Action: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games
For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, tonight’s sports slate also features pivotal matchups on the ice. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing, offering additional markets to utilize your Chalkboard account. Tonight’s key NHL series feature the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as the Vegas Golden Knights matching up against the Utah Mammoth.
Secure Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer
Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to secure your funds:
Register: Begin the account creation process on the Chalkboard platform here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location.
Apply the Code: During the sign-up phase, you must enter the promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the new user welcome package.
Deposit Funds: Navigate to the cashier to make your initial deposit using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. To claim the maximum value of the offer, deposit at least $100. However, Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever smaller amount you choose to deposit, up to that $100 ceiling.
Build Your Lineup: As soon as your secure transaction processes, the bonus funds and your 0.5-point free pick will automatically credit to your account.