Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus Pistons-Magic, Wolves-Nuggets Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Match Offer

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed On April 27th, 2026

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo Tonight

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.5 7.5 4.5 Nikola Jokic 30.5 9.5 14.5 Cade Cunningham 28.5 9.5 5.5 Jamal Murray 26.5 6.5 4.5 Julius Randle 21.5 4.5 6.5

Expanding The Action: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

Secure Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Register: Begin the account creation process on the Chalkboard platform here . You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Apply the Code: During the sign-up phase, you must enter the promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the new user welcome package. Deposit Funds: Navigate to the cashier to make your initial deposit using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. To claim the maximum value of the offer, deposit at least $100. However, Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever smaller amount you choose to deposit, up to that $100 ceiling. Build Your Lineup: As soon as your secure transaction processes, the bonus funds and your 0.5-point free pick will automatically credit to your account.