Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus Free Pick for NBA Play-In Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can claim an exclusive welcome offer by utilizing Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Secure a 100% deposit match bonus of up to $100, plus an exclusive free pick. Click here to begin signing up.

To receive the full $100 value of this bonus, you will simply need to make a first-time deposit of $100. You can use these bonus funds and your free pick immediately to get in on the action for the crucial Suns-Warriors matchup, or apply them to any other NBA games taking place this week. Chalkboard should be a go-to option for NBA fans, but there are other options like the NHL and MLB as well.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100

Below is a quick overview of the essential promotion details you need before claiming your bonus:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On April 17, 2026

As the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors get ready for their high-stakes NBA Play-In Tournament showdown, new Chalkboard customers can take full advantage of a two-part welcome bonus. Once your account is registered, making a first-time deposit will unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100, giving you double the playing power as you prepare for tip-off.

Alongside the generous deposit match, this sign-up offer grants you an exclusive free pick to boost your initial daily fantasy entry. The free pick allows users to take a player to go over 0.5 points, essentially acting as a guaranteed win for that portion of your entry. With the playoff-intensity atmosphere expected for this matchup, this combined deposit match and free pick provides the perfect toolkit to attack the current NBA slate.

NBA Play-In Tournament Options

With your Chalkboard welcome bonus claimed, you can dive right into the action. To help you utilize your deposit match and free pick, we have compiled the consensus projections for five of the biggest NBA stars taking the court.

Player Points Projection Assists Projection Rebounds Projection Stephen Curry 26.5 4.5 3.5 Devin Booker 26.5 5.5 3.5 Paolo Banchero 22.5 4.5 8.5 LaMelo Ball 21.5 7.5 5.5 Brandon Miller 19.5 3.5 5.5

Stephen Curry enters the matchup with a consensus points projection of 26.5. In his Play-In Tournament game earlier this week, Curry scored a massive 35 points while shooting 52.2% from the field and draining seven three-pointers. On the opposite side, Phoenix star Devin Booker’s points total is also set at 26.5. While he is always a scoring threat, Booker scored just 22 points on 41.2% shooting in his Play-In game.

In the Magic vs. Hornets matchup, LaMelo Ball faces a projection of 21.5 points. Ball was dominant in his Play-In Tournament outing, posting an impressive 30 points and 10 assists. Conversely, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero has a projection set at 22.5 points, but he managed only 18 points while shooting just 31.8% from the field in his Play-In Tournament appearance.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus before the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors tip off is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your deposit match and free pick:

First, begin the registration process to create your new Chalkboard account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the necessary legal requirements. Most importantly, you must manually enter promo code WTOP during sign-up to successfully link this exclusive welcome offer to your account.

Next, fund your wallet using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up to participate. Chalkboard will instantly credit you with a 100% match on whatever initial amount you choose to deposit, meaning you will receive a dollar-for-dollar bonus based exactly on what you put in.