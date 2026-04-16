Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus For MLB, NBA Play-In Games

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Dive into a fun slate of MLB games today by claiming the Chalkboard promo code WTOP, or get a head start on the two NBA play-in games tomorrow for the last two playoff spots. All new users who create a new account will be able to redeem a $100 deposit match and free pick to use on any of these games and more.







Set up a new account to receive a $100 deposit match + free pick thanks to this welcome offer, and start placing your favorite entries from there.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NBA Bonus

Before the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres take the field for their upcoming matchup, make sure you are equipped with the right capital. Taking advantage of the latest welcome offer is the smartest way to get started. Below is a quick breakdown of the Chalkboard offer details to help you secure this edge:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 16th, 2026

Chalkboard Welcome Offer Overview

We put a lot of stock in finding expected value, and Chalkboard’s two-part welcome bonus delivers exactly that for new customers who meet their local age requirements and are located in a participating state. When you register and make your first deposit, Chalkboard provides a 100% deposit match of up to $100. This instantly doubles your starting bankroll, giving you maximum flexibility as you begin building your daily fantasy entries.

Along with the deposit match, new users receive a free pick to use on their card. This promotion allows you to select a specific player to go over a heavily discounted 0.5 points projection, essentially serving as a free square in your entry. Combining the matched funds with this complimentary pick is a perfect way to dive into the upcoming Mariners vs. Padres clash. Whether you want to focus your entry on the strikeout metrics of Walker Buehler and Luis Castillo or target longshot player props from the batting orders, this offer gives you a significant mathematical advantage right out of the gate.

How to Use Your Chalkboard MLB Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to build your card today, the prop market for this Mariners vs. Padres matchup offers some incredibly compelling angles on players to record hits. According to the payouts, here are the top most likely players to record a hit in this game via Chalkboard:

Player Hits Julio Rodríguez O/U 0.5 Fernando Tatis Jr. O/U 0.5 Manny Machado O/U 0.5 Xander Bogaerts O/U 0.5 Randy Arozarena O/U 0.5 Cal Raleigh O/U 0.5 J.P. Crawford O/U 0.5 Jake Cronenworth O/U 0.5

With Luis Castillo taking the mound for the Mariners, San Diego hitters look like prime targets to record a hit. Castillo is currently struggling with a 6.92 ERA and is allowing a massive .339 opponent batting average. Despite Manny Machado batting just .185 to start the year, facing a pitcher who gives up this much contact could be the spark he needs. It does stand to reason that the same logic applies to Xander Bogaerts; hitting a solid .284.

How to Sign Up With the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your new-user bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your deposit match and free pick before tonight’s Eastern Time first pitch: