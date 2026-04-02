Canucks visit the Wild after Boeser’s hat trick

Vancouver Canucks (22-44-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-21-12, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8…

Vancouver Canucks (22-44-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-21-12, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -426, Canucks +326; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Minnesota Wild after Brock Boeser’s hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche in the Canucks’ 8-6 win.

Minnesota has a 41-21-12 record overall and a 20-10-8 record in home games. The Wild have a 36-5-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

Vancouver has a 14-19-3 record on the road and a 22-44-8 record overall. The Canucks have a 7-17-3 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season. The Canucks won the last meeting 4-2. Aatu Raty scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 39 goals and 42 assists for the Wild. Vladimir Tarasenko has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Boeser has 21 goals and 22 assists for the Canucks. Jake DeBrusk has scored three goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: day to day (undisclosed).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Evander Kane: day to day (undisclosed), Victor Mancini: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: out (face).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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