Wings take on the Sparks, seek 4th straight win

Dallas Wings (6-3, 2-1 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (4-5, 2-2 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Wings (6-3, 2-1 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (4-5, 2-2 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles Sparks.

Los Angeles finished 10-14 in Western Conference action and 9-13 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Sparks averaged 7.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Dallas went 10-34 overall and 4-20 in Western Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Wings averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 25.0 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Kelsey Plum: out (ankle).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.