Sky face the Sun on 5-game slide

Connecticut Sun (2-9, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-6, 0-2 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (2-9, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-6, 0-2 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky will try to end its five-game skid when the Sky take on Connecticut Sun.

Chicago went 10-34 overall and 4-17 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Sky averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Connecticut finished 11-33 overall and 7-14 in Eastern Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Sun averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 21.5 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot), Gabriela Jaquez: day to day (knee).

Sun: Aaliyah Edwards: day to day (concussion protocol).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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