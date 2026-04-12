Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Secure Double Winnings for the Masters, MLB Sunday

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Ahead of an exciting Sunday of sports headlined by the Masters and a full MLB betting slate, new customers can capitalize on an exceptional welcome bonus with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW.







First-time bettors can unlock a lucrative “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion to instantly maximize their early returns. This guide lays out exactly how to leverage this welcome offer ahead of the MLB games today, ensuring you know how to strategically apply these profit boosts to today’s action.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for MLB, Masters Bonus

Before the first pitch is thrown on April 12, 2026, new users can take advantage of a highly rewarding welcome offer. Whether you are looking to back Bubba Chandler and the 8-5 Pittsburgh Pirates as road underdogs, or prefer uncovering value in the matchup between the Athletics (6-7) and the New York Mets (7-7), claiming this promotion is a sharp way to elevate your game day action.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 12th, 2026

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview

Exclusively available for new Caesars customers, this welcome promotion is designed to maximize your bankroll right from the start. By registering a new account and placing a simple $1 qualifying wager, you unlock a highly rewarding bonus: ten 100% profit boost tokens. Simply put, this offer allows you to “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers,” giving you exceptional flexibility and value as you step up to the plate.

Having ten 100% profit tokens allows you to strategically target multiple angles across the April 12, 2026, MLB slate. We put a lot of stock in finding the right situational spots. You could use one boost to back starting pitcher Jameson Taillon as his Chicago Cubs (6-7) look to secure a home win, and apply another token toward Freddy Peralta and the New York Mets (7-7). Whether you are riding with Aaron Civale’s visiting Athletics (6-7) or fading a specific matchup, this offer ensures you get double the payout on your first ten winning bets.

Use Caesars Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Total Pittsburgh Pirates @ Chicago Cubs PIT +115 / CHC -135 O/U 9.5 (O -110 / U -115) Athletics @ New York Mets ATH +143 / NYM -170 O/U 8 (O -105 / U -115)

Odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 12, 2026.

When deciding where the value lies in these matchups, the Mets look like the premier option. New York boasts a distinct pitching advantage with a 3.26 team ERA and a 1.21 WHIP, safely outpacing the Athletics’ struggling staff (4.38 ERA, 1.54 WHIP). It stands to reason that the Mets also hold a slight offensive edge, having scored 56 runs with a .239 batting average compared to the Athletics’ 51 runs and .230 average.

Meanwhile, the Pirates offer immense value as road underdogs. Pittsburgh travels with a stronger lineup, hitting .240 as a team with 60 runs scored, while the Cubs are batting just .219 with 59 runs. Pittsburgh’s pitching staff has also been stellar, sporting a 3.02 combined ERA that edges out Chicago’s respectable 3.24 mark, making the Pirates an incredibly live dog to back with a boost token.

How to Sign Up With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Ready to get in on the action before the first pitch on April 12, 2026? Unlocking your ten 100% profit boosts is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer:

Download the App: Navigate to the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and download the official Caesars app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to explicitly enter promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your eligibility for this specific welcome promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new sportsbook account using one of the many available secure banking methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. Whether you want to back Aaron Civale and the Athletics or trust Jameson Taillon’s Cubs on the moneyline, this initial qualifying bet is all it takes to activate the offer.

Once your $1 qualifying wager is placed, your account will be credited with ten (10) 100% profit boost tokens. You can immediately begin applying these tokens to spot market inefficiencies and double your winnings on upcoming wagers across the diamond.