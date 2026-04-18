Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winnings for Timberwolves-Nuggets, NBA Playoffs

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Ahead of today’s NBA postseason matchups, new customers can take advantage of a highly rewarding welcome offer. By signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, you can Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. It goes without saying that this exclusive promotion is perfectly timed for this round of the playoffs. It allows you to apply these double-winning boosts to any of the NBA playoff games today, including an awesome matchup between the Timberwolves and the Nuggets.







Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double NBA Profits

If you are tuning in to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets on April 18, securing your sportsbook bonus is the perfect way to elevate the action. Before the scheduled 3:30 PM ET tip-off, check out the key details of this exclusive promotion below.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 18th, 2026

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview

This exclusive Caesars promo code unlocks a massive opportunity strictly for new Caesars customers gearing up for the 2025 NBA Postseason. By signing up and placing a qualifying first bet of just $1, you will activate the unique “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion. Immediately after your initial $1 wager is placed, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens, effectively doubling your potential payouts on your next ten bets.

We put a lot of stock in finding value, and with the Minnesota Timberwolves traveling to Denver to clash with the Nuggets today, there is no better time to put those tokens to use. Whether you are backing the Nuggets at their consensus odds to defend their home floor or predicting a major longshot road victory for Minnesota during this highly anticipated postseason matchup, this welcome offer allows you to maximize your returns across the entire NBA betting slate.

Use Caesars Sportsbook NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets DEN -6.5 (-110) / MIN +6.5 (-110) DEN -285 / MIN +228 O/U 231 Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks NYK -5.5 (-105) / ATL +5.5 (-115) NYK -225 / ATL +185 O/U 216.5

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 18.

If you are planning to place a $25 wager, understanding your potential base payouts is key before applying your profit boosts. Betting $25 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite—the Denver Nuggets at -285—would yield $8.77 in profit. On the flip side, taking a chance on the heaviest underdog, the Timberwolves at +228, would generate $57.00 in winnings. Meanwhile, a standard $25 spread bet with typical -110 odds will return a profit of $22.73. With your welcome bonus active, you can apply a 100% boost token to double the profit of any of these outcomes.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Ready to take advantage of this exclusive welcome bonus before the Timberwolves and Nuggets take the court? Getting started is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before tuning into the 3:30 PM ET broadcast:

Download the App: Navigate to the iOS App Store or Google Play Store and download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to ensure your new account is linked to this specific promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your sportsbook account by making a qualifying deposit using one of Caesars’ many secure payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the 2025 NBA Postseason markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, or any other eligible matchup.

As soon as your initial $1 wager is placed, your account will be rewarded with ten (10) 100% profit boosts. Simply select a boost token in your bet slip before finalizing your next ten wagers to instantly double your potential winnings.