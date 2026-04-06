Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winnings for Michigan vs. UConn

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Dive into an awesome Championship game between Michigan and UConn after activating the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. All new users who claim this offer will be able to receive double winning profit boost tokens to use for this game tonight, a total of 10 boosts with this welcome offer.







Create a new account today to instantly receive 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing your first wager on the app, across and sport, for $1. These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Michigan vs. UConn Bonus

Before locking in your positions for the Michigan vs. UConn game, review the table below for the essential details regarding the latest welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 6th, 2026

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview

It does stand to reason that smart bettors are always hunting for maximum returns, and this exclusive offer for new Caesars customers delivers exactly that. By entering the promo code and placing a simple $1 qualifying cash wager on the Michigan vs. UConn showdown, the sportsbook will credit your account with ten 100% profit boost tokens.

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and effectively doubling your payouts on your next ten eligible wagers (up to $25 each) gives you a distinct analytical edge. Whether you are backing a heavy favorite or taking a calculated swing on a high-value longshot, this promotion is engineered to make your college basketball wagers go significantly further.

Use Caesars Bonus on Michigan vs UConn

Market Michigan Wolverines UConn Huskies Moneyline -305 +240 Spread -7 (-110) +7 (-110) Total Over 144 (-110) Under 144 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 6, 2026.

When digging into the analytics of these two squads to find the underlying value, Michigan’s offensive firepower immediately jumps off the page. The Wolverines are posting a blistering 94.4 points per game while outscoring opponents by a massive +21.6 margin throughout their NCAA Tournament run.

However, UConn plays a tighter, defense-first style that demands respect. The Huskies hold opponents to just 65.0 points per game with a +8.2 scoring differential (while scoring 73.2 points per game themselves) in their tourney run.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: How to Sign Up

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these simple steps to activate your bonus and secure your profit boosts before tip-off (Eastern Time):

Download the App: Head over to your device’s app store and download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Register Your Account: Create your new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account using one of Caesars’ secure deposit methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the college basketball markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Michigan vs. UConn game, or any other eligible matchup on the board.

Once your qualifying wager of at least $1 is locked in, the offer activates instantly. Your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boosts, giving you the ammunition needed to capitalize on market inefficiencies all week long.