Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winnings for Easter MLB, NBA Games

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Dive into an Easter full of NBA and MLB games Sunday after activating the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. All new users who claim this offer will be able to receive double winning profit boost tokens to use on 10 separate wagers for the MLB, NBA, NCAA Tournament National Championship and more.







Create a new account today to instantly receive 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing your first wager on the app for $1. These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for MLB, NBA Profit Boosts

Before the Warriors and Rockets take the court, ensuring you have the correct offer details is essential for bettors looking to gain an analytical edge. Grabbing your welcome bonus for this regular-season matchup is simple when you plug in the designated code. Below is a quick overview of the promotion you can activate ahead of the opening tip.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 5th, 2026

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview

As the Warriors and Rockets gear up for their regular-season clash, new Caesars customers can capitalize on incredible value for the current NBA slate. By registering and placing a mere $1 qualifying wager on tonight’s matchup, you will unlock the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion. Whether you are backing the consensus favorite or sniffing out a high-value longshot, this welcome offer sets you up to maximize your returns on the hardwood.

It goes without saying that getting the best price is everything in sports betting. Once your initial $1 bet is placed, Caesars will instantly credit your account with ten 100% profit boost tokens. These tokens can be applied to your subsequent wagers, effectively doubling your potential payouts as you navigate the rest of the NBA schedule. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new Caesars customers, making it the perfect opportunity to sign up and boost your bankroll before tonight’s action.

Use Caesars NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors HOU -4 (-110) / GSW +4 (-110) HOU -165 / GSW +140 O/U 224.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics BOS -9.5 (-110) / TOR +9.5 (-110) BOS -455 / TOR +345 O/U 221 (-110)

Odds provided by WilliamHillNewJersey and are accurate as of April 5, 2026.

When deciding how to use your bonus, underlying team metrics highlight clear advantages that the public might be overlooking. The Rockets appear to be a remarkably strong bet on the road; Houston boasts a 4.3 Net Rate and dominates the glass with a 54.7% Total Rebound Percentage. They significantly outpace the Warriors, who sit at a -0.5 Net Rate and grab just 48.9% of available rebounds. Extra possessions translate directly to covering spreads. Similarly, Boston’s steep odds are mathematically justified by their elite 6.9 Net Rate and 52.9% rebounding rate, which comfortably overshadows Toronto’s 2.5 Net Rate and 49.5% rebounding mark..

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Ready to claim your welcome bonus before the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets tip off? Unlocking your bonus is quick and easy. It is never too early to look at the board, so follow these straightforward steps to get started ahead of the scheduled 10:00 PM ET start on April 5:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store to download the official Caesars app. Register Your Account: Create and register your new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your welcome bonus. Make a Secure Deposit: Fund your new account using one of Caesars’ many secure deposit methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Warriors vs. Rockets matchup (or any other eligible market).

As soon as your initial $1 cash wager is confirmed, your account will automatically receive ten (10) 100% profit boosts. You can immediately begin applying these tokens to your bet slip to double your potential winnings on your next ten wagers!