Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winnings for Diamondbacks-Mets, All MLB Games Tuesday

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Dive into a fun MLB slate today by utilizing the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. All new users who claim this offer will be able to receive 10 double winning profit boost tokens to use for MLB, NBA, or any other sports wagers.







Create a new account today to instantly receive 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing your first wager on the app, across any sport, for $1. These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for MLB Profit Boosts

It is never too early to look for an analytical edge, and claiming a sportsbook bonus is arguably the smartest way to get in on today’s action. Below is the complete overview of the current promotional offer available for these upcoming matchups:

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 7th, 2026

It does stand to reason that building leverage is crucial, and this exclusive offer is strictly for new Caesars customers looking to capitalize on early-season baseball. By signing up and placing a qualifying first wager of just $1, you instantly unlock ten 100% profit boost tokens. This unique bonus structure essentially allows you to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers.

You can seamlessly activate this offer by placing your initial $1 bet on the showdown between Zac Gallen’s 5-5 Arizona Diamondbacks and Freddy Peralta’s 6-4 New York Mets. Once you receive your profit tokens, you can apply them to other spots on the board—such as doubling your potential payout by backing the surging 8-2 Milwaukee Brewers, with Jacob Misiorowski on the mound, against Garrett Crochet and the 2-8 Boston Red Sox.

Use Caesars Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today

Game Moneyline Spread Total Milwaukee Brewers @ Boston Red Sox MIL +130 / BOS -155 MIL +1.5 (-170) / BOS -1.5 (+143) O/U 7 (O +100 / U -120) Arizona Diamondbacks @ New York Mets DIA +135 / NYM -160 DIA +1.5 (-165) / NYM -1.5 (+140) O/U 7 (O -115 / U -105)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 7, 2026.

We put a lot of stock in underlying metrics, and when digging into the numbers, the Milwaukee Brewers present tremendous value as +130 road underdogs. Milwaukee’s lineup is currently mashing with a .271 team batting average, an .813 OPS, and 68 total runs. They easily outpace a struggling Red Sox offense that is hitting just .231 with a meager 36 runs. The Brewers also hold a clear advantage on the mound, boasting a 3.438 team ERA compared to Boston’s 4.844 mark.

Meanwhile, the Mets are rightfully favored at home against Arizona. New York’s pitching staff has been dominant to start the year, carrying a stellar 2.525 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. They should have no problem shutting down a sputtering Diamondbacks offense that is batting just .211 with a .638 OPS so far this season.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started with the sportsbook and claiming your early-season baseball bonus is a simple, straightforward process. Follow the steps below to activate this Caesars promotion before today’s April 7 slate gets underway: