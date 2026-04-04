Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winnings Bonus for Final Four Games

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All new users can redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to receive double winning profit boost tokens to use on either Final Four game between Illinois vs. UConn and Michigan vs. Arizona







Create a new account today to instantly receive 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing your first wager on the app for $1. These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Final Four Bonus

It does stand to reason that the best way to maximize your return on investment is to start with a premium bonus. Check out the essential details below for this high-value welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 4th, 2026

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview

Unlocking this lucrative welcome promotion is incredibly straightforward for new Caesars customers. Once you sign up using the exclusive Caesars promo code, all it takes is a simple $1 qualifying wager on any available market to get started. Immediately after that initial bet is placed, Caesars Sportsbook rewards your account with the tools to significantly maximize your upside.

Specifically, new Caesars customers will receive ten 100% profit boost tokens right after they wager that first $1, allowing them to effectively double their winnings on their next 10 wagers. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and this unique structure provides immense flexibility. Whether you are locking in picks for today’s biggest college basketball showdowns or crossing over to hunt for a high-value longshot on tonight’s NBA slate, these profit boosts create an undeniable edge across all of your favorite basketball betting markets.

Use Caesars Sportsbook for Final Four Games

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Michigan Wolverines @ Arizona Wildcats MICH -1.5 / ARIZ +1.5 MICH -120 / ARIZ +100 O/U 157.5 Illinois Fighting Illini @ UConn Huskies ILL -1.5 / CONN +1.5 ILL -130 / CONN +110 O/U 139.5

When we dig into the advanced metrics for today’s board, both games offer incredible statistical angles. In our first matchup, the #1 RPI Michigan Wolverines (35-3) match up against the #2 RPI Arizona Wildcats (36-2).

The second showdown features the #8 RPI Illinois Fighting Illini (28-8) taking on the #4 RPI UConn Huskies (33-5). Despite Illinois being favored, UConn boasts a superior adjusted winning percentage (0.8596 compared to Illinois’ 0.7529).

How to Activate Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

It is never too early to look at the futures prices and start planning your bets. If you are ready to jump into today’s action, follow these simple steps to unlock your bonuses:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store (iOS or Android) and download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Create an Account: Begin the sign-up process and register for a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, email, and physical address—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, be sure to enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. This is required to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and make a deposit using one of Caesars’ secure, approved payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Browse the college basketball betting markets and place your first real-money cash wager of $1 or more.

As soon as you lock in that initial qualifying bet, Caesars will reward your account with ten 100% profit boosts. You can immediately begin applying these tokens to your bet slips to target market inefficiencies and double your payouts!