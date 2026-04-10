Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winning Boosts for the Masters, MLB, NBA Games Friday

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Ahead of today’s slate you can unlock incredible value with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW for all Masters, NBA and MLB wagers Friday and over the weekend.







Available for new Caesars Sportsbook customers, this generous welcome offer allows you to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. This promotion is the perfect vehicle to maximize your potential payouts and attack market inefficiencies on today’s exciting matchups across the sports world.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for 100% Profit Boost Tokens

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 10th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and this generous welcome promotion provides a massive analytical edge. Strictly for new Caesars customers, the offer allows you to Bet $1 and Double Your Winnings on Your Next 10 Wagers. Once you register and place your initial $1 qualifying bet, the sportsbook will reward your account with ten 100% profit boost tokens.

These tokens effectively double your potential payout on ten subsequent bets, giving you immense flexibility to chase longshot value or bolster consensus odds as you look to build your bankroll. With a compelling April 10 MLB slate on deck, finding profitable spots to deploy these profit boosts is a straightforward play. Just add your preferred market to your bet slip, apply the 100% boost token, and enjoy double the return when your wager hits.

Use Caesars Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Runline Moneyline Total Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies PHI -1.5 (+115) / ARI +1.5 (-135) PHI -190 / ARI +158 O/U 8.5 (O -110 / U -110) Athletics @ New York Mets NYM -1.5 (+135) / ATH +1.5 (-160) NYM -155 / ATH +130 O/U 8.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Accurate as of April 10, 2026.

When isolating the best spots to use these boosts, we have to look past the surface-level odds. The Athletics vs. Mets matchup stands out as a glaring mismatch. The Mets hold a significant offensive advantage, boasting a .243 team batting average, .682 OPS, and 56 total runs. The Athletics, meanwhile, have mustered just a .227 average, .645 OPS, and 47 runs. That disparity translates to the mound; New York’s pitching staff features a stellar 3.207 combined ERA and 1.20 WHIP, while Oakland’s staff has struggled to a 4.755 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. It stands to reason the Mets are a compelling bet.

If you are hunting for an underdog play, consider the Diamondbacks. Despite being heavy moneyline underdogs, Arizona’s pitching staff holds a strong 3.668 ERA, giving them a distinct edge over a Phillies pitching staff that has posted a 4.206 team ERA to start the season.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: How to Sign Up

Getting started and claiming your profit boosts ahead of today’s MLB action is a breeze. Whether you plan to wager on the Diamondbacks and Phillies clashing or prefer the Athletics taking on the Mets, just follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus:

Download the Caesars App: Download the official Caesars Sportsbook app to your mobile device. Create and Register an Account: Sign up by entering standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and physical address) to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the promo code WTOPDYW to ensure you are eligible for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account using one of Caesars’ many secure and convenient deposit methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once your initial qualifying wager of at least $1 is placed, Caesars will automatically reward your account with ten 100% profit boosts. You can then immediately apply these tokens to your bet slips to double your potential payouts on your next ten wagers!