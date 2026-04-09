Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winning Boosts for the Masters, MLB, NBA Games (April 9)

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Double your winnings on any MLB, NBA and Masters bet today when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW.







All you need to do is set up a new account and place a $1 wager on Caesars Sportsbook. This will automatically unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens, which can be used on any MLB, NBA or Masters wager this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for MLB, NBA, Masters Boosts

Whether you are looking to back Nolan McLean and the 7-4 New York Mets against the 5-6 Arizona Diamondbacks, or leaning toward Seth Lugo and the Kansas City Royals against the 4-7 Chicago White Sox, you can extract significantly more value out of your April 9 wagers with the latest sportsbook offer.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 9th, 2026

If you are a new Caesars customer, you have a unique opportunity to maximize your returns on the upcoming April 9 MLB slate. We put a lot of stock in smart bankroll management, and by taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, you can Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. Simply register your account and place a qualifying $1 bet on any of the day’s matchups.

Once your initial $1 wager is placed, your account will instantly be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens. This means you can effectively double your potential winnings on your next ten tickets. Whether you decide to use your tokens to back Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for Arizona or Anthony Kay pitching for Chicago, this promotion gives new users incredible flexibility to hunt for longshots and build their bankroll on the diamond.

Use Caesars Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today

When hunting for consensus odds and situational value, it helps to see the board clearly. Here is how the numbers shake out for today’s key games:

Matchup Moneyline Spread (Runline) Total Arizona Diamondbacks @ New York Mets NYM -160 / AZ +135 NYM -1.5 (+135) / AZ +1.5 (-160) O/U 7 (O -110 / U -110) Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals KC -190 / CWS +158 KC -1.5 (+110) / CWS +1.5 (-130) O/U 9 (O -120 / U +100)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 9, 2026.

Looking at the underlying numbers, the Mets present a compelling case as the stronger value play against Arizona. New York’s lineup is currently outperforming the Diamondbacks with a .248 batting average and .694 OPS, compared to Arizona’s .223 average and .651 OPS. The Mets also hold a clear advantage on the mound, boasting a stellar 2.901 team ERA and 1.20 WHIP, while Arizona’s staff sits at a 3.893 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.

In the Midwest matchup, Kansas City shows similar statistical advantages over Chicago. The Royals’ offense holds a .233 to .207 batting average edge over the White Sox, and their pitching staff carries a more reliable 4.643 ERA compared to Chicago’s struggling 5.452 mark.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Ready to leverage these market inefficiencies and jump into the April 9 MLB action? Securing your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to ensure you are opted into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account using one of the available secure deposit methods. Place Your First Wager: Place a real-money cash wager of $1 or more on any available market. You might choose to back Seth Lugo and the 5-6 Kansas City Royals as they host the 4-7 Chicago White Sox, or put your initial $1 on Nolan McLean and the 7-4 New York Mets taking on the 5-6 Arizona Diamondbacks.

Once your qualifying $1 bet is placed, your account will automatically be credited with ten 100% profit boosts. Use these tokens to successfully double your winnings on your next ten wagers!