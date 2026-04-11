Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winning Boosts for the Masters, MLB Games Saturday (April 11)

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Double your winnings on any MLB and Masters bet today when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Create a new account with this welcome offer, and you can dive into the Masters or MLB games today such as the Yankees-Rays and Guardians-Braves with a profit boost in hand.







All you need to do is set up a new account and place a $1 wager on Caesars Sportsbook. This will automatically unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens, which can be used on any MLB or Masters wager this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for MLB Profit Boosts

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 11th, 2026

For new Caesars customers looking to capitalize on early-season MLB action, this sportsbook offer delivers genuine, measurable value. By registering and placing a qualifying cash wager of just $1, you trigger an exclusive promotion to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers. Once that initial $1 bet settles, eligible users will see ten 100% profit boost tokens dropped directly into their accounts. We put a lot of stock in promotions that offer multiple shots at the board, as it allows you to hunt for longshots and favorable consensus odds across the entire week.

This multi-token format gives you the flexibility to build a diverse betting portfolio for the April 11 schedule. You could apply a 100% profit token to back Martín Pérez and the 9-5 Atlanta Braves, or use one to support the 8-6 Cleveland Guardians’ Parker Messick. With ten separate boosts available after your first $1 bet, you can aggressively target market inefficiencies across the entire MLB slate.

Use Caesars Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today

Game Moneyline Spread (Runline) Total New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays NYY -190 / TB +158 NYY -1.5 (-110) / TB +1.5 (-110) O/U 7.5 (O -105 / U -115) Cleveland Guardians @ Atlanta Braves CLE +100 / ATL -120 CLE +1.5 (-220) / ATL -1.5 (+180) O/U 8 (O -115 / U -105)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 11, 2026.

When we analyze the underlying metrics, the pitching mismatch in the Yankees-Rays game immediately jumps off the page. It does stand to reason that New York is heavily favored; their pitching staff, anchored today by Max Fried, boasts a stellar 2.497 ERA and a 1.0838 WHIP. They are facing a struggling Tampa Bay staff, featuring Nick Martinez, that holds a generous 4.802 ERA and a 1.2157 WHIP.

Meanwhile, Atlanta looks dominant across the board against Cleveland. The Braves’ lineup is mashing with a .265 average and an .780 OPS, severely outpacing the Guardians’ .220 average and .674 OPS. Combine that with an elite Braves pitching staff posting a 2.25 team ERA and a microscopic 0.9516 WHIP, and Atlanta presents a clear statistical edge over a Cleveland unit carrying a 3.659 ERA.

How to Activate Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

If you are ready to get skin in the game for today’s April 11 action—whether that means backing the 9-5 Braves or taking the 8-5 Yankees on the road—claiming your sportsbook bonus is incredibly straightforward. Follow these steps to unlock your profit boosts and start hunting for value:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Caesars Sportsbook app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to enter the exclusive promo code WTOPDYW to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ secure banking methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. Whether you fade the 6-7 Rays or back the 8-6 Guardians, a simple $1 bet activates the promotion.

Once your initial qualifying wager is locked in, Caesars will instantly reward your account with ten 100% profit boosts. It is never too early to look ahead and use these tokens to double your winnings on upcoming matchups, capitalizing on early lines and market shifts across the league.