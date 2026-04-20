Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Wolves-Nuggets, NBA Playoffs

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All new users can redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW in time for another awesome night of the NBA playoffs, with three games to dive into: Raptors vs. Cavaliers, Hawks vs. Knicks and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. Sign up with this promo code offer to redeem one of the best welcome offers on the market.







All new users who create a new account will be able to redeem 10 100% profit boost tokens, and all it takes to claim this offer is place a $1 wager on the app. That’s it! Once that wager is placed, you will receive these profit boosts, which can be used to double winnings on bets up to $15.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for NBA Profit Boosts

Before Denver and Minnesota tip off at 10:30 PM ET on April 20, 2026, eligible fans can capitalize on one of the most lucrative opportunities on the board. We put a lot of stock in maximizing early returns, and this promotion allows you to turn a $1 qualifying bet into ten separate 100% profit boost tokens. It does stand to reason that effectively doubling your payouts (on bets up to $25) is a massive boost to your overall postseason bankroll.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 20th, 2026

This unique promo code gives you the flexibility to boost your payouts on tonight’s Nuggets-Timberwolves showdown or save your tokens for upcoming matchups across the playoff schedule. Just remember to apply the code WTOPDYW during registration to lock in your profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview

This promotion is tailored exclusively for new Caesars customers looking to elevate their betting strategy and exploit market inefficiencies during the 2025 NBA Postseason. The mechanics of the offer are incredibly straightforward: once you register your new account, simply place a $1 qualifying wager on tonight’s highly anticipated playoff showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets. Regardless of the outcome of that initial $1 bet, Caesars will instantly reward you with ten separate 100% profit boost tokens.

Equipped with these tokens, you effectively hold the keys to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers. You can apply these profit boosts directly to tonight’s slate, targeting a wide variety of markets such as player props, consensus odds on the point spread, or moneylines. By turning a single $1 wager into a series of ten double-payout opportunities, new users have the ultimate flexibility to maximize returns, whether hunting a massive longshot or backing a heavy favorite.

Use Caesars NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Spread (-110) Moneyline Total (-110) Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets DEN -6.5 / MIN +6.5 DEN -278 / MIN +222 O/U 231 Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks NYK -5.5 / ATL +5.5 NYK -250 / ATL +205 O/U 217

Odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 20, 2026.

To understand the true value here, let’s break down the math. If you wager the $25 maximum on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Denver Nuggets (-278), a winning ticket yields just $8.99 in standard profit. Conversely, taking a flyer on the heaviest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves (+222), returns a sizable $55.50 standard profit. If you prefer laying the points at traditional -110 odds, a successful $25 wager nets $22.73. With the Caesars promo, those profit margins are effectively doubled if you apply one of your boost tokens to the slip.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

With the postseason heating up, you will not want to leave value on the table before the Monday night games tip off. Claiming this Caesars welcome offer takes just a few minutes before tonight’s 10:30 PM ET start time.

Follow these simple steps to claim your bonuses and gain an edge on the market:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars sportsbook app to your mobile device. Register an Account: Create and register your new account by entering standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: Be absolutely sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW during the registration process to lock in your eligibility for this specific offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a deposit using one of the sportsbook’s approved, secure methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets matchup or any other eligible postseason game.

Once you have placed that initial $1 cash wager, the activation process is complete. Your account will then be rewarded with 10 separate 100% profit boosts. As the playoffs march on, you will have ten unique opportunities to double your winnings and build a commanding advantage over the books.