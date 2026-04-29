Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Pistons-Magic, NHL, MLB Games

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New customers can unlock serious value for the NBA playoffs tonight by using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.







We put a lot of stock in maximizing returns and building a bankroll early, and this welcome offer is perfectly timed for tonight’s pivotal 10:00 PM ET matchup featuring the Houston Rockets taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. Whether you want to put action on this Western Conference showdown or target any other NBA games scheduled for this week’s current round of the playoffs, this promotion provides an ideal, analytical edge ahead of today’s slate.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW to Double NBA Winnings

Before the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers tip off, it goes without saying that you need to be locked in with the best available welcome offer for the 2025 NBA Postseason. Whether you are backing the Lakers at home or the Rockets on the road, the details below outline exactly how to unlock your bonuses and secure better futures prices.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 29th, 2026

For new Caesars customers looking to exploit market inefficiencies during the 2025 NBA Postseason, this welcome offer delivers unmatched value. By signing up with the latest promo code, new users who place a qualifying wager of just $1 will automatically receive ten 100% profit boost tokens. It does stand to reason that having the power to “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” gives savvy bettors plenty of opportunities to find longshots and double their payouts right out of the gate. Please note that this promotion is strictly eligible for new Caesars customers only.

With the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Houston Rockets tonight at 10:00 PM ET, there is no better time to put those profit boosts to work in your value-seeking framework. Whether you are targeting player props, consensus odds on point totals, or the moneyline, you can strategically apply your ten 100% profit tokens across the entire NBA postseason board. Simply sign up, bet your first dollar, and start doubling your payouts.

Use Caesars Sportsbook NBA Bonus Tonight

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL -4 (-115) / HOU +4 (-105) LAL -180 / HOU +152 O/U 208 Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -8.5 (-110) / TOR +8.5 (-110) CLE -385 / TOR +300 O/U 216.5 Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET -10 (-110) / ORL +10 (-110) DET -400 / ORL +310 O/U 211.5

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 29, 2026.

To truly understand the value we are hunting for, let’s look at the potential payouts on a standard $25 wager. If you back today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Detroit Pistons (-400), a winning $25 bet nets just $6.25 in profit. Conversely, taking a chance on a longshot like the Orlando Magic (+310) returns a massive $77.50 in profit.

For a typical spread bet with standard -110 odds, a successful $25 wager yields $22.73 in profit. Applying your Caesars 100% profit boost tokens to any of these lines instantly doubles your expected winnings, fundamentally shifting the math in your favor.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started and claiming your postseason bonuses is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you are ready for tonight’s 10:00 PM ET tip-off between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers, follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Download the Caesars App: Start by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook application to your mobile device and choose the option to register a new account. Create Your Account: Fill out the registration form with your standard personal information to verify your identity and set up your betting profile. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to lock in this exclusive welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is active, fund your bankroll by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ available secure payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the 2025 NBA Postseason betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. You can place this initial bet on tonight’s Rockets vs. Lakers clash or any other eligible market.

As soon as your qualifying $1 wager is placed, your account will automatically be credited with ten (10) 100% profit boosts. With those boost tokens in hand, you are fully equipped to read the market, find the value, and double your winnings across your next ten wagers as the NBA playoffs continue.