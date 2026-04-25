Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Pistons-Magic, NBA Playoff Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New users can dive into a loaded Saturday of NBA playoff hoops with a fantastic welcome offer by redeeming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW.







Ahead of a massive showdown between the Knicks and Hawks, along with three other NBA playoff games, eligible users can unlock an exclusive “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” welcome offer. You can deploy these profit doubles across the Saturday matchups or any other NBA games scheduled throughout this week’s playoff slate to maximize your expected returns.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double NBA Winnings

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 25th, 2026

This highly lucrative welcome bonus is strictly available to new Caesars customers looking to maximize their bankroll during the NBA Postseason. To activate the promotion, simply sign up with the designated code and place a minimal qualifying wager of just $1. Whether you are backing a heavy favorite or searching for a high-value longshot, that initial $1 investment is all it takes to shift the consensus odds in your favor.

Once that first bet is locked in, Caesars will load your account with ten (10) 100% profit boost tokens. This unique structure allows you to quite literally Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and having ten individual tokens lets you spread your action efficiently across the entire NBA playoff slate.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Bonus for Saturday NBA Playoff Games

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK -1.5 (-115) / ATL +1.5 (-105) NYK -125 / ATL +105 O/U 214.5 (-110 / -110) Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -1.5 (-110) / MIN +1.5 (-110) DEN -125 / MIN +105 O/U 229.5 (-110 / -110)

Odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 25, 2026.

It does stand to reason that you’ll want to map out your exact potential returns before placing a $25 wager today. If you target the heaviest favorites on the board—the Knicks or Nuggets, both sitting at a -125 moneyline—a winning $25 bet yields $20.00 in pure profit. Conversely, taking a swing on the biggest underdogs like the Hawks or Timberwolves at +105 will return a $26.25 payout. If you prefer finding value in the spread, a standard $25 bet at -110 odds nets $22.73 in winnings.

How to Sign Up With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming this edge over the market is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your profit boosts before the April 25 slate tips off:

Download the App: Head over to your device’s app store and download the official Caesars sportsbook app. Create an Account: Register as a new user by providing standard personal information to securely verify your identity. Enter the Code: During registration, you must enter the promo code WTOPDYW. This is the critical step to ensure the welcome offer attaches to your profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the many secure payment methods Caesars offers. Place Your Wager: Head to the NBA futures prices or daily game markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Knicks vs. Hawks matchup, or any other game on the board.

Once your initial $1 qualifying cash wager is placed, the offer is officially activated. You’ll instantly receive ten 100% profit boosts, giving you the firepower to double your winnings across your next ten bets.