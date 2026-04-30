Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for NBA Playoffs + NHL Playoff Games

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Check out a massive night in the sports world across the NBA playoffs, NHL palyoffs and MLB regular season games after unlocking the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW for all these games and more tonight.







Create a new account to redeem a Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers offer. This is the perfect welcome offer for this time of year, where there are a ton of games across the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for 100% NBA Profit Boosts

Before the Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks for their 7:00 PM EDT matchup, eligible bettors can easily secure their postseason betting bonus. Review the table below for the essential details regarding the welcome offer, and get ready to amplify your action for tonight’s game.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 30th, 2026

For new Caesars customers looking to elevate their postseason betting portfolio, unlocking this exclusive welcome offer is a breeze. It goes without saying that finding value is the name of the game, and by simply signing up and placing a qualifying first wager of just $1, you activate the opportunity to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. Once your initial $1 bet is placed and settled, your account will be armed with ten 100% profit boost tokens, effectively doubling your potential profits on your next ten eligible plays.

This lucrative promotion is perfectly suited for the ongoing NBA postseason slate, especially with the New York Knicks facing the Atlanta Hawks on April 30. Whether you are hunting for a longshot payout on the hometown Hawks or laying the points with the visiting Knicks, those ten 100% profit tokens provide an excellent mathematical advantage to strategically maximize your payouts on the hardwood.

NBA Playoffs Betting Preview via Caesars Sportsbook

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK -2.5 / ATL +2.5 NYK -145 / ATL +122 O/U 214.5 Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -5.5 / MIN +5.5 DEN -250 / MIN +205 O/U 225 Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -6 / PHI +6 BOS -250 / PHI +205 O/U 212.5

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 30, 2026.

If you place a max-limit $25 wager today using these consensus odds, the potential returns will vary significantly based on your risk tolerance. Betting $25 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorites—either the Boston Celtics or Denver Nuggets at -250—would win you an even $10 in profit. Conversely, backing a longshot underdog like the Philadelphia 76ers or Minnesota Timberwolves at +205 would yield $51.25 in winnings. Meanwhile, laying a standard $25 spread bet with typical -110 juice will return approximately $22.73 in profit.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: How to Sign Up for Double NBA Winnings

Securing your betting bonus ahead of tonight’s April 30 postseason clash between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks is a fast, streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to get started and claim your value-packed rewards before the 7:00 PM EDT tip-off:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to securely verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to officially link this high-value welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your bankroll by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ secure, approved payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the 2025 NBA Postseason markets—such as tonight’s 7:00 PM EDT matchup—and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once that initial qualifying bet of at least $1 is locked in, your offer will activate. Caesars will automatically credit your account with ten (10) 100% profit boosts, giving you the perfect analytical arsenal to double your winnings on your next ten wagers as the playoffs continue.