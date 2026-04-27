Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for NBA Playoff + MLB Games

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Dive into a fun Monday night across NBA and NHL playoff games, along with the MLB by unlocking the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW this weekend.







Create a new account to redeem a Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers offer. This is the perfect welcome offer for this time of year, where there are a ton of games across the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW to Double NBA Winnings

Before the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves tip off tonight, take a moment to review the underlying details of this exclusive offer. It does stand to reason that smart bettors always secure their bonuses before scanning the board for inefficiencies.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 27th, 2026

Exclusively available to new Caesars customers, this promotion offers a highly strategic way to build your bankroll during the NBA Postseason. To get started, simply register your new account and place a qualifying first wager of just $1. Once that initial bet is officially placed, Caesars will reward you with ten 100% profit boost tokens, effectively allowing you to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers.

It is never too early to look at how these boosts change the math for your betting strategy. Whether you want to use your tokens to back the favored Nuggets, hunt for longshot value with the Timberwolves, or apply them to other matchups across the current playoff round, this welcome offer provides new users with unparalleled value and flexibility.

Use Caesars Sportsbook NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Point Spread Moneyline Point Total Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets DEN -11 / MIN +11 DEN -599 / MIN +430 O/U 221.5 Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns OKC -10.5 / PHX +10.5 OKC -481 / PHX +360 O/U 213.5 Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic DET -3 / ORL +3 DET -150 / ORL +126 O/U 213.5

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 27, 2026.

To highlight the immense value of your 100% profit boosts, let’s explore the potential payouts on a maximum $25 wager. Backing today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Denver Nuggets (-599), yields just $4.17 in profit. Alternatively, placing a standard point spread bet with -110 odds—such as the Thunder at -10.5—nets $22.73 in profit. However, taking a shot on the heaviest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves (+430), would return an impressive $107.50 in winnings. Thanks to this Caesars offer, whatever standard payout you win on those first 10 bets will be instantly doubled.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

As the Nuggets and Timberwolves prepare for their 10:30 PM ET tip-off, getting started with your new account is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you are ready to attack the market:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Caesars Sportsbook app. Create an Account: Register your new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of Caesars’ secure and approved deposit methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA Postseason betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more to officially activate the promotion.

Once that initial qualifying bet of at least $1 is placed, Caesars will credit your account with ten 100% profit boosts. You are then free to apply these tokens to your next 10 wagers, doubling your potential payouts as you find value throughout the rest of the NBA Postseason.