Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB, NHL, NBA Play-In Games

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Double your winnings on any NBA or MLB wager this week after signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Create a new account with this welcome offer, and you can dive into any MLB game today with a boost in hand, or start looking at the NBA play-in games this week.







All you need to do is set up a new account and place a $1 wager on Caesars Sportsbook. This will automatically unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens, which can be used on any MLB or Masters wager this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for NBA, MLB Double Winning Boosts

It is never too early to look at how to extract maximum value from the market. Here is the breakdown for the current Caesars Sportsbook promotion:

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 13th, 2026

With the first pitch scheduled for 7:40 PM ET, the window is wide open to place your initial $1 qualifying wager. Whether you are backing Minnesota’s Bailey Ober or Boston’s Garrett Crochet on the mound, this offer loads your account with ten 100% profit boost tokens to help you beat the consensus odds.

Extracting Value: Offer Overview

This exclusive bonus is strictly available to new Caesars customers hunting for an analytical edge. To qualify, simply create your account and lay a minimum $1 wager on the Red Sox vs. Twins matchup. Once that qualifying bet settles into the system, you successfully activate the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion.

Immediately after placing your $1 ticket, your account will be credited with ten individual 100% profit tokens. You can apply these to your upcoming bet slips to double your cash payouts on the next ten wagers. Whether you use them to back the Twins as home underdogs or explore other MLB futures prices and runlines, this gives you a high-value head start on the baseball season.

Use Caesars MLB Promo Today on Boston Red Sox vs Minnesota Twins

Team Moneyline Runline Total Boston Red Sox -165 -1.5 (+110) Over 7.5 (+100) Minnesota Twins +140 +1.5 (-130) Under 7.5 (-120)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 13, 2026

When we dive into the underlying metrics, this matchup presents a classic contrast in market valuation. The Red Sox hold the edge on the mound with a 3.838 team ERA compared to the Twins’ 4.179, alongside a slightly better team batting average (.233 to Minnesota’s .225). But here is where we put a lot of stock in situational context: Minnesota is vastly superior at translating base runners into actual runs. The Twins boast 79 total runs and a .694 OPS, comfortably outpacing Boston’s 62 runs and .666 OPS.

Factoring in early-season momentum, Minnesota’s knack for capitalizing on scoring opportunities has propelled them to a 9-7 record, while Boston is sputtering out of the gates at 6-9.

How to Sign Up With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Ready to fade the public or lock in your favorite heavily-backed favorite before the 7:40 PM ET first pitch? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps ahead of the April 13, 2026, matchup between the Red Sox and Twins to activate your Caesars offer:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Caesars Sportsbook application. Create an Account: Register by providing standard personal information to verify your identity securely. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to input the exclusive promo code WTOPDYW during registration to attach the welcome offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Twins, Red Sox, or any other eligible market.

Once your initial $1 qualifying cash wager is placed, the offer activates. Caesars automatically credits your account with ten (10) 100% profit boosts, giving you the perfect situational advantage to double your winnings on your next ten bets!