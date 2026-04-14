Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB, NBA Play-In Games

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All new users can receive double winning profit boost tokens on any NBA play-in or MLB wager tonight by activating the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Create a new account with this welcome offer, and you can dive into any MLB game today with a boost in hand, or start looking at the NBA play-in games this week.

All you need to do is set up a new account and place a $1 wager on Caesars Sportsbook. This will automatically unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens to use across all NBA and MLB wagers tonight and over the course of this week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for MLB, NBA Double Winnings

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 14th, 2026

Before the first pitch is thrown on April 14, 2026, make sure you are maximizing your MLB action. Whether you are leaning toward Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies hosting the Chicago Cubs, or backing Ryan Weathers and the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, a profit boost can elevate your daily returns. If you are planning to back Riley Martin on the mound for Chicago or Reid Detmers starting for Los Angeles, you need to grab this offer. This latest sportsbook promotion is an incredible value play exclusively for new Caesars customers.

By simply signing up and placing a qualifying wager of just $1, you will immediately unlock ten 100% profit tokens. This unique offer allows you to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers, providing a tremendous boost as you look to build your bankroll early in the baseball season. With ten separate profit tokens at your disposal, you can strategically spread your action across the entire April 14, 2026, MLB slate. You might choose to apply one boost to the 6:40 PM ET matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, while utilizing another just minutes later when the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels at 7:05 PM ET. It does stand to reason that this flexibility is key to finding value on the diamond.

Use Caesars Sportsbook for MLB, NBA Today

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies CHC +122 / PHI -145 CHC +1.5 (-165) / PHI -1.5 (+140) O/U 9.5 (O -110 / U -110) Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees LAA +158 / NYY -190 LAA +1.5 (-130) / NYY -1.5 (+110) O/U 8.5 (O -125 / U +105)

Odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 14, 2026.

Looking at the data and odds, New York clearly justifies its heavy favorite status. The Yankees pitching staff boasts a dominant 2.97 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, significantly outclassing the Angels’ 4.44 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. While both teams hover around a similar batting average (.214 for New York, .217 for Los Angeles), the Yankees’ elite run prevention makes them a compelling bet.

Meanwhile, the Cubs and Phillies offer a much tighter contest and a better spot to hunt for value. Philadelphia features a slightly more potent lineup with a .702 OPS compared to Chicago’s .687. However, the Cubs hold the pitching advantage, bringing a 3.993 team ERA into the matchup against a Phillies pitching staff currently sitting at a 4.343 ERA. We put a lot of stock in early-season pitching metrics over minor fluctuations in OPS.

How to Claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

It is never too early to look ahead and secure your bankroll for the rest of the week. Unlocking this exclusive new user offer is quick and straightforward. Follow these simple steps to claim your profit boosts before the first pitch is thrown:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Create an Account: Register by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and set up your profile securely. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOPDYW to ensure you are eligible for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account using one of the available secure deposit methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. Whether you decide to back Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels (8-9) on the road, or prefer Ryan Weathers and the New York Yankees (9-7) at home, a simple $1 bet is all it takes to activate the offer.

Once your qualifying wager is placed, your account will be credited with ten (10) 100% profit boosts, equipping you with plenty of firepower to double your winnings throughout the day’s MLB slate.